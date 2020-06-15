Best laptops for work under Rs 60,000 in India for 2020

Laptops have never been as necessary as now in our lives, with many people working remotely and wanting something portable to be able to resume work whenever. For this generation of power users, a reliable computer is the most essential piece of everyday carry.

While the laptop space has primarily been slow at growing, the thin and light segment is the only one that has seen some growth. But the innovation had been rather stagnant too. But with a sudden spike in the demand for laptops, we’re seeing manufacturers have a revitalised focus on laptops that are great for professionals. We also saw multiple new products being announced, while a lot of the old ones got decent price drops to be compelling once again.

For this compilation, we’ve listed down the best compact laptops under Rs 60,000. These are not gaming laptops, but more all-rounder in nature with a good balance between performance, battery life and portability. This means that none of the laptops have a full-fledged discrete GPU, but a couple do offer dedicated graphics. We have also only included those which have SSD storage for boot, as we consider them to be essential for any high-end laptop.

Lastly, the list also includes a mix of laptops from all manufacturers, so you can choose according to your brand preferences. With that out of the way, here the best thin and light laptops under Rs 60,000 in India.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Display : 14-inch Full HD | Processor: Intel Core i7, 10th Gen | GPU: Nvidia MX350 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Weight: 1.35kg

Xiaomi made its laptop debut in India recently. The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition is the flagship model from the company for the Indian market. The Horizon edition comes in thin aluminium and magnesium alloy chassis that is 17.15mm thick and weighs just about 1.35 kg. It sports a 14-inch display with slim bezels with 91% screen-to-body ratio.

It is also the only laptop currently to offer the Nvidia MX350 GPU, which is a very capable graphics card for ultrabooks.

You also get a USB Type-C port. Other ports include 2 x Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, and a combo audio jack. There is no webcam on the Horizon Edition, but one will come bundled with an HD webcam in the box. The machine houses 46Wh battery and supports 65W fast 1c charging, which is capable of taking the laptop from 0 to 50% in 35 minutes.

Buy Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition on Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

Display : 14-inch Full HD | Processor: Intel Core i7, 8th Gen | GPU: Nvidia MX150 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 1TB HDD + 256 GB SSD | Weight: 1.4kg

One of the best value for money laptops in the list, the Asus VivoBook S14 offers an 8th Gen i7 processor with 2GB dedicated NVIDIA Geforce MX150. You also get a fingerprint reader located on the touchpad. It is also light at just 1.4 kilograms.

On the front, you get a 14-inch Full HD nano edge display with a bezel-less design. On the storage front, the laptop comes with a hybrid storage configuration with 1TB HDD and 256GB of SSD. For audio, you get SonicMaster audio experience.

The laptops also pack in an HD webcam, a USB Type-C port, a couple of USB 2.0 ports and a USB 3.1 port. There is also fast charging onboard which can juice up the machine from 0 to 60% in 49 minutes.

Read our Asus VivoBook S14 review

Buy Asus VivoBook S14 on Flipkart

(Image credit: Acer)

Display : 14-inch Full HD | Processor: Intel Core i5, 8th Gen | GPU: NVIDIA Geforce MX250 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Weight: 1.35kg

Another laptop with a dedicated graphics, the Acer Swift 3 comes with NVIDIA Geforce MX250 GPU. It packs in 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. You get 8th gen i5 processor from Intel with a 14-inch Full HD panel.

On the connectivity front, you there is Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with built-in mic along with built-in dual stereo speakers with Acer TrueHarmony Plus technology. Ports option include 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB Type C, 1 x HDMI Port, and a SD Card Reader. The laptop weighs just 1.35 kg.

The 2020 Acer Swift 3 is powered by the new Ryzen 4000 series processors, which is a lot more capable than the latest Intel chipsets but skips on the graphics card.

Read our Acer Swift 3 review

Buy Acer Swift 3 on Flipkart

(Image credit: Lenovo)

4. Lenovo Ideapad S340

Display : 14-inch Full HD | Processor: Intel Core i5, 10th Gen | GPU: Intel Integrated UHD | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD | Weight: 1.6kg

Lenovo’s laptop range is so vast that they have a laptop in every segment from budget to ultra-premium segment. Similarly, they also have one under Rs 60,000, the IdeaPad S340. Powered by the latest 10th gen Intel Core i5. You get a 14-inch full HD display on the front with narrow bezel, anti-glare panel.

To keep the machine up and running, there is a 3 cell battery which lasts up to 6 hours with heavy usage. For audio, you get Dolby sound experience. There is no dedicated graphics here but, you get more storage with 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD storage combo. Port options include 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 3.1 Type C, 1 x HDMI Port (v1.4b), and 4-in-1 Card Reader.

Buy Lenovo Ideapad S340 on Flipkart

(Image credit: MSI)

5. MSI Modern 14

Display : 14-inch Full HD | Processor: Intel Core i5, 10th Gen | GPU: Intel Integrated UHD | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Weight: 1.19kg

MSI, a brand which is generally known for its gaming laptops is having one of the lightest laptops in the list with the Modern 14 weighing in at just 1.19kg. Powered by the latest 10th gen Core i5 processor and paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, the laptop can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The MSI Modern 14 features Nahimic 3 Audio which magnifies tracks into virtual surround sound. The 14-inch panel comes with 100% sRGB with a minimum bezel. You also get a 720p HD webcam located at the bottom of the screen. Ports options on the laptop include 2 x USB 3.2 Type C, 2 x USB 3.2, 1 x HDMI Port, and an SD card reader.

Buy MSI Modern 14 on Flipkart

(Image credit: HP)

6. HP Pavilion 14-ce

Display : 14-inch Full HD | Processor: Intel Core i5, 8th Gen | GPU: NVIDIA MX150 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Weight: 1.69kg

The HP Pavilion features a thin-bezel display with a 14-inch Full HD panel and up to 250 nits brightness and 45% Color Gamut. You get Bang and Olufsen audio with HP Audio Boost 1.0, for sound. You also get a Gigabit LAN port along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

On the storage front, you get a 256GB SSD along with 8GB memory. The RAM can be upgraded up to 16GB. Port options include 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 3.1 Type C, 1 x HDMI Port, 3-in-1 Card Reader. It comes with a 41Whrs battery which should last up to six hours.

Buy HP Pavilion 14-ce on Amazon

(Image credit: Dell )

7. Dell Inspiron 14 (5490)

Display : 14-inch Full HD | Processor: Intel Core i5 10th Gen | GPU: Intel Integrated UHD | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Weight: 1.42kg

With Dell Inspiron 14, you get the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive. There is a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare panel over at the front. On a single charge, the laptop can last up to 8 hours.

Port options on the machine include 1 x Micro SD Card Reader, 3.5mm headphone jack. USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 3.1, 1 x Type-C (DP/power delivery). With this laptop, you also get Dell Mobile Connect which allows you to seamlessly integrate with your smartphone.

Buy Dell Inspiron 14 (5490) on Dell e-store

(Image credit: Apple)

Display : 13.3-inch Full HD | Processor: Intel Core i5, 5th Gen | GPU: Intel HD Graphics 6000 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Weight: 1.25kg

MacBook Air(2017) is one of the most popular laptops out there in the market. Though, it is priced over Rs 60,000. This is the cheapest Apple made laptop you can get in India as of today. It comes in a slim and sleek design. It weighs just around 1.35kgs, which is a blessing for any student. Ports option include 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x Thunderbolt 2.0, and a SDXC card reader.

Another reason to go for the MacBook Air 2017 is the insane battery life it offers with up 12 hours of screen time on a single charge. Apart from the form factor and battery life, the machine features a 13.3-inch Retina display and also offers HD webcam for video calls.

MacBooks always have a longer life and do not slow down even after years of usage. Also, on the software front, Apple will provide software updates and bring new features for over 5 years. So, you should be able to get at least a couple of year of update even if you get it today. If you are still on a tight budget of Rs 60,000, you can wait and get it during the sale.

Read our Apple MacBook Air 2017 review

Buy MacBook Air 2017 on Amazon | Flipkart