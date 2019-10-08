Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in India for September 2019

Just like smartphones, it is becoming more and more difficult to choose a laptop these days as the number of options available from different companies make it difficult to select the best one. If you are in the market for a laptop priced under Rs 40,000 and wish to get one without compromising on any features, there are many options to choose from.

The sub-Rs 40,000 segment is also the most asked price segment when it comes to notebooks. From students to office-goers, everyone can easily get a laptop that does basic day to day tasks with ease in this range.

If it's about the add-ons, many of them offer a dedicated graphics card or multimedia features, but that's certainly not enough power to suffice the needs of a video editor or a graphic designer. There are many configurations available, some with newer processors and some with older ones.

In this post, we have listed some of the best laptops available under Rs 40,000 in India.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus VivoBook 14

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U | Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1080 pixels) | OS: Windows 10 | Storage: 1TB HDD

Value for money

Sturdy and durable

Thin bezels, fingerprint sensor

Viewing angles are not the best

Low sound output

The Asus VivoBook 14 features a 14-inch Full HD display and is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with upto 12GB RAM and 1TB HDD. It also has a fingerprint sensor that allows you to quickly unlock the laptop without manually entering your PIN or password.

It weighs around 1.5Kg and has a 45Whr battery capacity. The Asus VivoBook 14 is available starting from Rs 39,990 in silver colour.

HP Notebook 15-DA0326TU

CPU: Intel Core i3-7100U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1080 pixels) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Full HD display

Dual speakers, DTS audio

Good performer

Intel HD Graphics 620

HP has several affordable options when it comes to laptops with an integrated graphics card. The HP 15-DA0326TU features a 15.6-inch Full HD backlit LED display, along with the full set of connectivity options that you need in a laptop. Dual speakers and HP’s Truevision HD webcam round up the specs of the laptop.

Dell Inspiron 3567

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Battery life

i5 7th gen processor, Intel HD graphics

4GB RAM

Dull design

The first Dell entrant in this list, the Inspiron 3567 comes with the Intel’s Core i5 processor coupled with integrated Intel HD graphics. It has a minimalist design and offers six hours of battery life, which is good enough in this range.

The Inspiron 3567 features a 15.6-inch HD display, but comes with half the RAM compared to its competitors at this price. You will have to decide whether you want the a powerful processor or more RAM.

(Image credit: Future)

Acer Aspire 3

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX130 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Dedicated graphics card

Price

Dull Design

The Acer Aspire 3 is one of the best options in this list, featuring a Full HD LED display, Intel Core i5 8th generation processor, NVIDIA Geforce MX130 graphics, 8GB RAM and a 1TB HDD. It is a feature packed device that has been priced very competitively.

While MX130 is not capable of handling heavy games, it is decent enough for some light gaming. If you are looking for a decent laptop for work or studies, the Acer Aspire 3 is worth considering.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000

CPU: Ryzen 5 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) | Storage: 1TB HDD

8GB RAM

Full HD display

Graphics

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is powered by the Ryzen 5 processor coupled with AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics. It features a 15.6-inch full HD display, offering a vivid visual experience to the users.

It is a powerful device and at this price point, offers excellent value for money to its users. It runs on Windows 10 and sports dual stereo speakers with MaxxAudio Pro support, for an enhanced audio experience.

Lenovo Ideapad 130

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce MX110 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Graphics

Performance

Display

Design

The Lenovo Ideapad 130 is another laptop powered by the eighth generation Intel Core i5 processor. It is equipped with NVIDIA Geforce MX110 to offer a decent gaming experience.

The Ideapad 130 features a 15.6-inch HD LED display, so if you are looking for a laptop that has a decent display, the Ideapad 130 may not be the best option for you. However, if you want a powerful processor with dedicated graphics and are willing to settle with a HD display, the Ideapad 130 is worth considering.

Acer E5-575 Core i5

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 940MX | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

8GB DDR4 RAM

Price

Average battery life

Acer has another E5-575 laptop with the Core i5 7th generation processor with integrated Intel HD graphics. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and all the basic connectivity options. Considering its current price, the E5-575 Core i5 is a good machine to consider, compared to the Dell Inspiron 3567.

Dell Vostro 3468

CPU: Intel Core i5-7200U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: Upto 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 14-inch HD (1,366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Lightweight

Connectivity ports

Screen size

The Dell Vostro 3468 with 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is next in this list. The laptop comes with Window 10 and has a plenty of ports including 1 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI port and 1 x VGA port. Weighing at 1.96kg, the laptop is lightweight which makes it highly portable for the users.

If you are in the market for a portable laptop with a decent processor at an affordable price, the Dell Vostro 3468 is a good option for you.