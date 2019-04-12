The best laptops for students in India: top laptops for college and high school

The best notebooks for all kinds of students at any budget

Laptops have increasingly become an important part of a student's life and are a much needed essential for a student. Laptop manufacturers like Dell, HP, Asus and Apple have different options to choose from based on the use case. Hence, finding a laptop for college students isn't as hard choosing the perfect gaming laptop for one's need.

The best laptop for students should optimally provide a good web browsing, multimedia and casual gaming experience. While there are a few laptops that offer a balanced experience and are also value for money propositions, some of the other laptops focus on a particular aspect like better gaming performance but at a premium.

Following are the best laptops for students that are currently available in the market. Still, if you have a tight budget and can't go over Rs 40,000, check our list of best laptops under 40k.

1. Asus Chromebook Flip C302

MacBook quality for a Chromebook price

CPU: 0.99Ghz Intel Core m3-6Y30 (dual core, 4MB cache, up to 2.2GHz) | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB LPDDR3 | Screen: 12.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare | Storage: 64GB eMMC + TPM | Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1), microSD card reader, headset jack | Connectivity: Intel 2x2 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.2 | Camera: 720p webcam | Weight: 2.6 pounds (1.18kg) | Size: 13 x 9.1 x 0.9 inches (33 x 23.1 x 2.29cm; W x D x H)

Elegant tablet mode

Vivid display

Tactile keyboard

No out-of-box Android app support

Middling speakers

While we can admit that Google’s Chromebook Pixel and the HP Chromebook 13 were handsome and built to last, their high price tags weren’t well justified. That’s why Asus has taken it upon itself to craft a full-fledged premium 2-in-1 Chromebook that retails for a fraction of the price.

The Asus Chromebook Flip’s pair of USB Type-C ports, dazzling screen and stunning MacBook-esque looks render it an essential inclusion on our best laptops for students list, especially when you consider its pristine value. And with a battery life of 10 hours and 46 minutes, the Asus Chromebook Flip ought to last you an entire work day, even if the speakers aren’t great.

2. ASUS R558UR

Just what you asked for

CPU: Intel Core i5-7200U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 940MX 2GB | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD | Storage: 1TB eSATA

Smooth performance

Thin and portable

Tinny speakers

The laptop is powered by a 6th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4GB DDR4 2133 Mhz RAM (expandable Upto 12GB) and a NVIDIA GeForce GT 930MX GPU. It is ideal for daily computing, entertainment & gaming tasks. You can also upgrade to a solid-state disk for faster data access speeds or else you get 1TB 5400 RPM SATA HDD. Moreover, it has a 15.6-inch full HD monitor that covers looks bright and crisp.

3. HP 15 BS576tx 2017

Complete package

CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200 | Graphics: AMD Radeon 520 2GB | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch | Storage: 1TB 5400rpm SATA

Value for money

Good performance

Below average battery life

Low resolution display

It is powered by a 6th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4GB DDR4 RAM and HD520 GPU. It may not be the best choice for gamers but it promises quality performance in day to day tasks. You can also upgrade to a solid-state disk for faster data access speeds or else you get 1TB 5400 RPM SATA HDD. Moreover, it has a 15.6-inch display with 1366 x 768 Pixels resolution.

4. HP ay511TX

You get what you pay for

CPU: 2.5GHz Intel Core i3-6006U | Graphics: AMD Radeon R5 M430 2GB | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch | Storage: 1 TB HDD

Good build quality

Very versatile

Mediocre graphic performance

HP 15-ay511tx comes with a 6th generation Intel Core i3 processor and AMD Radeon R5 M430 graphics. To offer the best multitasking performance in its segment, it comes with 8GB RAM and 1TB storage that seems good enough for storing ample amount of data.

5. Dell Inspiron 15-3567

Taking on Apple with more ports and a touchscreen

CPU: Intel Core i5 (3.1GHz) | Graphics: 2GB AMD R5 M430 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 15.6-inch | Storage: 1TB

Impressive multitasking

All-day battery life

Bulky

Noticeable screen glare

It’s not much in terms of specs, but with this kind of versatility, the Dell Inspiron 15-3567 doesn’t need to be. For the price, it’s one of the better mid-range laptops money can buy. It’s bulky but has all-day battery life and maintains all your favorite ports intact.

It is a 15-inch notebook weighing 3.2kg running on 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200 (7th gen) processor with 4GB DDR SD RAM and 1TB HDD . The only drawback is that the laptop runs on DOS, which might be a big turn off for some of the users. Otherwise, the specifications are impressive for the price.

6. 13-inch MacBook Air

The OG of all-day battery life

CPU: 5th generation Intel Core i5; Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 6000 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch WXGA+ (1,440 x 900) | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

Fantastic battery life

Broadwell processors

No Retina screen

Not user upgradeable

Though it has yet to adopt Apple's Retina display standard (and may never at this rate), you can take solace in that, with the 13-inch MacBook Air, Apple promises a 12-hour battery life paired with a dual-core Broadwell processor and now starts with a competent 8GB of RAM.

So if you’re skeptical of the 12-inch MacBook's low-travel butterfly keys, the MacBook Air uses a more traditional, chiclet-style keyboard. And hey, a MacBook Air is the most affordable (and pretty much the only) way to get that backlit Apple logo on the back of your laptop.

