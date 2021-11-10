Best neckband earphones under Rs. 2000 in India for November 2021

Bluetooth headphones have popularized over time, but they became prevalent during the pandemic when users were trapped in their houses and virtually connected with the world. The scene post-pandemic is no different as companies have started embracing the work-from-home culture which in turn has resulted in people using headphones or TWS options to attend meetings virtually or be at their online classes.

Well, all sorts of headphones and earphones would do the work, but people are quite specific about their choices. While some settle for less and stay happy, some like to splurge for a premium pair of headphones to attain the most-dreamy comfort and the high-res audio quality.

Moreover, the style of headphones matters too, especially when the companies promise comfort and the best audio from their every kind of headphones. Today, there are endless options available as on-ear, in-ear headphones, neckbands, and even truly-wireless earbuds, both in budget and flagship.

Best wireless neckbands in India 1. Sennheiser CX 120BT 2. Oppo Enco M31 3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z 4. Mi Neckband Pro 5. JBL Tune 215BT 6. Sony WI-C200 7. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

Neckbands have their fan base, even when the TWS is going all vogue today. These are specifically loved by gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts. They are wireless feature an unconventional design, where a horseshoe-shaped collar sits around your neck while you’re taking a jog or hitting a gym.

We have selected some wireless neckband options that we believe are the best for people with a tight budget. These super affordable neckbands promise superior Bluetooth stability, comfort, better sound quality, and so much. So, let’s just dive straight into some cheap neckband earphone options.

Best cheap in-ear Neckband earphones in India

Sennheiser CX 120BT

(Image credit: Amazon)

To start with, we have Sennheiser CX 120BT wireless Bluetooth in-ear neckband headphones that offer maximum flexibility through their design. Due to their go-anywhere design, they are the most comfortable and portable on the list of best neckbands in India. They promise 6 hours of battery life, have a three-button remote to manage calls and music. They come with interchangeable ear tips to match your ear size.

The neckband from Sennheiser offers high-quality audio with aptX and SBC codec support and additional aptX Low Latency. They have a good frequency response range from 17Hz to 21,000Hz, which means they are good at producing clear bass, mid, and treble. While the cable between the ear tips looks much comfortable around the neck, it can tangle easily when not in use.

Check out the Sennheiser CX 120BT wireless Bluetooth in-ear neckband Check out the Sennheiser CX 120BT wireless Bluetooth in-ear neckband Price: Rs.1,999

Oppo Enco M31

(Image credit: Amazon)

Oppo Enco M31 are fully-featured neckband for under Rs. 2,000. They include LDAC, IPX5 certified water resistance, and AI-powered noise cancellation for voice calls. They also feature magnetized speakers so when not in use, the two earpieces can snap together and switch themselves off.

Oppo Enco M31 are a very lightweight and comfortable pair of earphones. There is also a quick pairing mode to speed up the pairing process. The neckband-style in-ear earphones from Oppo have 9.2mm full-range dynamic drivers. They connect through Bluetooth 5.0 and support a range of about 10m. There is a bass mode as well, which can be activated by double-clicking the play/pause button. The Enco M31 offers a clean and crisp sound. It offers punchier bass but without ruining the balance of other genres.

So, if you’re looking for lightweight neckband-style earphones that also offer water resistance then go for Oppo Enco M31.

Check out the Oppo Enco M31 wireless Bluetooth in-ear neckband Check out the Oppo Enco M31 wireless Bluetooth in-ear neckband Price: Rs.1,999

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

(Image credit: Amazon)

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband earphones come with USB Type-C fast-charging. They get fully charged in just over 20 minutes and offer almost 20 hours of usage.

They look classy and they are lightweight too. They offer decent sound for the price. There is a Quick Switch feature as well, which lets you pair two devices with the earphones and quickly switch between them by double-tapping the Quick Switch/Pairing button on the neckband. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z features one 9.2mm driver in each earbud.

So, if you want a wireless neckband that is cheap and charges fast then go with OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband on Amazon OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband on Amazon Price: Rs.1,999

Mi Neckband Pro

(Image credit: Amazon)

Here comes a neckband under Rs. 2000 from Xiaomi. They offer impressive 15 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation. They are suitable for anyone who is looking for perfect neckband-style earphones with longer battery life and water resistance. They offer strong bass and clean sound.

The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro are flexible and can be twisted in any way you like. They include a multi-functional button that controls power, playback, and the ability to answer or end a call. There is also a rocker to control the volume. There is a button inside to enable the active noise cancellation feature. The neckband has 10mm dynamic drivers and use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It is also IPX5 rated for water resistance.

Check out the Mi Neckband Pro on Amazon Check out the Mi Neckband Pro on Amazon Price: Rs.1,799

JBL Tune 215BT

(Image credit: Amazon)

JBL brand needs no introduction in the audio segment. The company has been making some top-notch audio products and headphones and covering all price range. The JBL Tune 215BT feature a flexible design and up to 16 hours of battery life. They also feature Quick Charge that offer 1-hour quick playtime with mere 10 minutes of charging. They include 12.5mm dynamic drivers for good quality bass.

The JBL Tune 215BT neckband also support multi-point connectivity that allows the seamless switch between two devices. It connects through Bluetooth 5.0 and offers lossless quality. If you’re a JBL fan and looking for an affordable neckband-style earphone then go for them. They offer Quick Charging, great build quality, amazing battery life, all for under Rs. 2000.

Check out the JBL Tune 215BT neckband on Amazon Check out the JBL Tune 215BT neckband on Amazon Price: Rs.1,799

Sony WI-C200 neckband

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Sony WI-C200 wireless neckband offers up to 15 hours of battery life and support Quick Charge as well that offers 1 hour of playback from mere 10 minutes of charging. There is a 9mm driver unit that offers clear sound quality and punchier bass.

The pair also supports Google Assistant that performs several basic tasks from mere voice, including music, calls, and more. The voice assistant can be activated from a simple touch.

The neckband offers seamless connectivity, good response, and sound for as low as Rs.1,799. The build quality is also solid.

Check out the Sony WI-C200 wireless neckband on Amazon Check out the Sony WI-C200 wireless neckband on Amazon Price: Rs. 1,799

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 are the cheapest and beautiful neckband on the list. They feature Type-C Fast Charge and 88m super-low latency as well. They also support noise cancellation and have an 11.2mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver. They connect through the Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity option.

They offer solid bass sound, with an impressive sound quality for the price. They are also suitable when you’re playing mobile games. Thanks to Gaming mode and low latency, the gameplay is also impressive. 10 minutes of Quick Charge can last for about 120 minutes of use. Overall, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are feature-rich budget neckband-style earphones you to buy.

Check out our Realme Buds Wireless 2 review

Check out the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo on Amazon Check out the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo on Amazon Price: Rs. 1,499

So, these were our best picks for affordable neckbands in India. They all offer decent sound quality, no connection drops, solid bass, good quality build, comfort at a lower price. Some even feature fast-charging so to give that extra kick in minutes.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!