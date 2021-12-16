Upcoming flagship smartphones with Dimensity 9000 SoC

Audio player loading…

Fabless chip maker MediaTek today formally launched its much-talked of Dimensity 9000 5G smartphone chipset. This new chipset rivals the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and is expected to power top of the line Android devices the next year.

The Dimensity 9000, which is built on the TMSC N4 (4nm-class) production process, is expected to enhance computing performance, gaming, imaging, multimedia and connectivity innovations in phones.

Announcing the availability of the chipset, Dr Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, said “the Dimensity 9000 is the most powerful and energy-efficient chip to date, delivering a number of industry firsts and a full suite of features for the most discerning tech enthusiasts.”

According to reports, the first Dimensity 9000-powered flagship smartphones will hit the market in the first quarter of 2022. MediaTek says that the new chipset is the world’s first to support 320MP on smartphones, and the world’s first to support simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording.

Since we’ve heard a few rumblings about brands planning phones with this new chipset, we thought its best to list out all such phones:

Phones to come with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset

Oppo Find X4

(Image credit: Future)

While the Find X series from Oppo is rumoured to feature the Snapdragon’s flagship SoC, one of the phones in this lineup might end up with a Dimensity 9000 SoC. Henry Duan, Vice President at Oppo has said, “I am excited to share that the next Find X flagship will be the first to be launched with the Dimensity 9000 flagship platform."

He's probably talking about the Oppo Find X4 and it seems that the Find X4 Pro might come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at its core.

Redmi K50

(Image credit: Redmi)

We’ve been hearing a lot about the Redmi K50 lineup - including the fact that one of the phones in this series is going have a gaming centric phone as well and might come equipped with the Dimensity 9000 SoC. This phone might end launching under different monikers in different markets.

Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi has said that the company is working with MediaTek for in-depth joint testing of Dimensity 9000 in the early stages, and has achieved outstanding results in these tests. He has confirmed that the official commercialization of the chipset would be in the Redmi K50 series.

Others: Vivo and Honor

(Image credit: Future)

Other brands that have confirmed that they are working on phones with the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Though the brands haven’t specified which phones will feature this flagship level chipset. However, Vivo’s X80 series is expected to launch during the same time so there is a chance that we might see the chipset powering one of the phones from the Vivo X60 lineup.

