Smartphones that could be carrying the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset

The Qualcomm Summit 2021 is slated for end-November where the new flagship Snapdragon SoC is scheduled to debut. Over the past few days, rumours have flown thick and fast about the Snapdragon 898 which has been re-christened as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The new chipset would power most of the top-end Android flagships that are slated to arrive in 2022. While we await these power-packed devices, there have been quite a few rumours around some upcoming devices of 2021 also sporting Qualcomm's new Snapdragon chipset.

Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Xiaomi 12 OnePlus 10 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Oppo Find X4 Redmi K50 Realme GT 2 Pro iQoo 9

While we await the official launch of the flagship chipset, a few leaks suggest that it could be using a 4nm fabrication and the X65 5G modem, making it the fastest from the Snapdragon family.

We also thought it could be useful to our readers if we were to list out the devices that we expect to be carrying this latest microprocessor. While there are rumours around which of these could be the first smartphone with the new flagship chipset, we prefer to ignore this race, given that brand loyalists stay away from such discussions.

Phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset

Xiaomi 12

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The first one on this list is the Xiaomi 12 - a device that the company confirmed will not carry the 'Mi' tag. Recent leaks have indicated that the entire flagship Xiaomi 12 series will use the new LPDDR5X RAM enabling faster speeds and multi-tasking. The specifications have remained a mystery to date but it was reported that a device in this series could boast a 200MP sensor developed by Samsung. Tipsters have been going to town suggesting a year-end launch for this flagship series.

OnePlus 10 Pro

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The next in line would be the OnePlus 10, the next flagship being readied by the company for a 2022 launch. Once again rumours indicate that the device would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 though brand loyalists may feel let down at learning that the overall specs may be close to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Renders of the device did point to a new camera module but a tipster indicated that the camera was a replica of its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S22

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship phones are expected to launch early in 2022 and will carry the Snapdragon 898 under the hood. Information floating around by way of leaks and tips indicate at least three variants, viz., the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the latter bringing S-pen support. The device is also rumoured to carry a pathbreaking 200MP camera at the back. Since Samsung had cancelled the Galaxy Note 21 launch earlier this year, the Galaxy S22 would be the first traditional phone from the Korean giant to roll out in a year.

Oppo Find X4

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Find X4 is another flagship that is in direct competition with the brands mentioned above. Expected in early 2022, leak suggests that some devices of the series could sport fast-charging speeds we've never seen before. We are told that the Oppo Find X4 series could see 125W charging speeds, up from the 120W that the likes of Xiaomi 11T Pro and the Vivo iQOO 8 Pro boasted about. The device is said to be launching sometime in February 2022.

Redmi K50

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi K50 series is yet another set of devices that could have the latest chipset under the hood. Given that the brand itself is promoting the upcoming device as one suited for gaming, the good speeds and multi-tasking abilities of the Snapdragon 898 can come in handy. However, there is a fly in the ointment as a known tipster has now claimed that the Pro version of this device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a direct competitor to the Snapdragon 898.

Realme GT Neo 2 Pro

(Image credit: Realme)

A lot has been written already about the Realme GT 2 Pro and its fast-charging 125W capacity batteries. Early indications were that the Realme GT 2 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus, a fairly new 5G mobile platform chipset that has empowered dozens of premium Android smartphones so far. However, given the tough competition in this segment, could the brand take the plunge and replace its microprocessor with the latest one? Well, we have only to wait and see now.

iQoo 9

(Image credit: iQoo)

And finally, there is the iQoo 9 series that was amongst the earliest to be tipped to carry the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm. The iQoo 9 was sighted on the Indian IMEI database with a model number V2171A. The series will have two variants, including iQoo 9 and iQ00 9 Legend. We believe that the brand wants to ride the Snapdragon 898 launch where already several brands have announced their intention to launch phones with the latest chipset.

