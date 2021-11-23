Redmi K50 Gaming series specifications and launch timeframe tipped

Redmi K-series that debuted over two years back intending to take on the competitors has been doing well among the users who want to have extra without spending heftily. Xiaomi-owned subsidiary that has so far refreshed its K-lineup with some viable contenders is now reportedly ready to write a new chapter with its upcoming Redmi K50 series as well.

Not all the details on the alleged Redmi K50 lineup are available yet, and, while we are still at a very early stage of our quest, the first details on its Gaming series have surfaced.

A fresh report shared by a noted tipster @xiaomiui suggests the Redmi K50 Gaming series is going to include a Standard variant and a Pro variant, the latter of which is expected to be powered by the latest Dimensity 9000 SoC. The tipster further shared the purported specifications for the two phones based on their IMEI listing.

#RedmiK50Gaming and #POCOF4GT Specifications, Launch Date 👇https://t.co/Luzw8aRupw pic.twitter.com/JauhUqkuFjNovember 22, 2021 See more

As per the tipster, Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition and the Redmi K50 Gaming Pro are codenamed Matisse and Rubens and their respective model numbers are L11A and L10.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 processor, while the Pro model is said to be gaining the Dimensity 9000 SoC. The Standard Edition could feature a triple rear camera, with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor. On the other hand, the Gaming Pro Edition could pack four rear cameras, with the same primary sensor, followed by a 13MP wide-angle 8MP telemacro sensor, and a 2MP GC02M1 sensor as a depth sensor. The Pro Gaming Edition may also get a top-end version with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor.

In the global market, the Redmi K50 Gaming Pro might go on sale under the Poco brand as Poco F4 GT or Poco F3 GT. The tipster further mentions the Pro variant is expected to have three variants for China, India, and the global market with model numbers 21121210C, 21121210I, and 21121210G respectively.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Pro may also feature a 120Hz or 144Hz OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!