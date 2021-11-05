Redmi K50 new details reveal 108MP camera and 67W charging

Rumors on the Redmi K50 series, successor to the much-appreciated and well-celebrated Redmi K40 series have been swirling around for quite some time now. The new pack that is expected to include the regular Redmi K50, K50 Pro, and the K50 Pro Plus smartphones will most likely inherit a couple of features from its predecessors while featuring some fresh ones.

To start with, the Redmi K50 devices will continue to feature the 120Hz refresh rate, just like their predecessor. This ensures smoother navigation and gameplay.

However, apart from an expected design change, the new series is likely to feature in-display fingerprint scanners, unlike the previous ones that came with side-mounted fingerprint sensors. While there could be plenty of reasons for this, we believe it revolves around visual aesthetics and better body protection.

Redmi K50 series specs: New and old leaks

So far, a series of rumors have furnished us with some of the key details around the Redmi K50 phones, including the chipset, display, and a few other notable data points as well.

As per the past details, the Redmi K50 could feature a 6.7-inch with an OLED panel and FHD+ resolution. The device could also feature Snapdragon 870 processor.

Fast forward to now, well known tipster Digital Chat Station has posted key specifications of the Xiaomi i11 phone, which might most likely prove to be true for the suspected Redmi K50 series as well. Yes, there is a rebranding!

As per the new details, the Redmi K50 Pro Plus could feature a 108MP main shooter. It was also reported the phone could house a 67W fast charging and Snapdragon 898 SoC.

Furthermore, the Redmi K50 series might also feature JBL-powered stereo speakers.

Moving further with the new details, the Redmi K50 could pack 48MP, while the Pro model could get the 50MP snapper.

Price and availability

Information about the costs are sketchy but we hold the view that the number of upgrades rumoured till date could well make the Redmi K50 pricier.

It is notable that at a time when details of the tSnapdragon 898 are doing the rounds, the exact date of launch is unknown. So, all those partner OEMs will take some time to launch their respective offerings.

The Redmi K40 received accolades for its performance. It was even recognized as a budget flagship killer for the virtues it offered at a competitive price point. It is believed that its successor will follow in its footsteps though one must mention here that the competition too has moved forward.

