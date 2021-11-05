Snapdragon 898 hardware information caught in the wild

Up until now, we have heard names of so many smartphones that could feature the Snapdragon 898. But, there is hardly any substantial proof available that could tell which one will become the first in the race. So far, we have Xiaomi 12, a contender from Vivo, and a participant from Samsung within our doubts.

To give you a brief using the available details, the Snapdragon 898 is a direct successor of the Snapdragon 888 processor. It is said to be fabricated using the 4nm process, and being on a smaller footprint means more powerful processing and less energy consumption.

Snapdragon 898: Hardware details

The Snapdragon 898 SoC is reportedly using the same CPU architecture as the one being used by MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 2000 and Samsung’s Exynos 2200. This means all these mobile platforms from their respective manufacturers might use an AMD GPU.

Moreover, a picture of an unknown device displaying the hardware details of the SoC has just emerged on the internet, and that adds more to our perspective.

As evident from the leaked picture, the name of the CPU is sm8450, possibly Snapdragon 898, and it is following a tri-cluster design. The leak doesn’t divulge the name of the cores besides revealing the number of cores and their clock speeds. The SoC comprises a prime core running at 3.00GHz, which should be Cortex-X2. Next up, there are three mid-cores clocked at 2.5GHz, possibly the Cortex-A710, and four efficient cores featuring Cortex-A510 at 1.79GHz.

The leak doesn’t offer any details that could tell us the name of the device in question. The top portion of the phone is kept hidden to secure its identity. It is believed it could be a Vivo phone which recently made its way to the Geekbench benchmark. It is also speculated that the phone might as well be Samsung Galaxy S22 or Xiaomi 12.

The next faster chipset for Android phones?

While the alleged Snapdragon 898 processor has the same configuration as the Samsung Exynos 2200, the two differ in terms of clock speeds. Referring to a past leak from the popular tipster Ice Universe, the Exynos 2200 from Samsung features faster clock speeds compared to that of Snapdragon 898.

Exclusive! Exynos 2200 official version frequency dataCPU: 1× Cortex-X2 2.9GHz + 3 × 2.8GHz + 4 × 2.2GHzGPU: AMD GPU 1250MHzSeptember 15, 2021 See more

To be precise, the mid-tier cores featuring Cortex-A710 offer 2.8GHz clock speed compared to 2.5GHz present on Snapdragon 898. Similarly, the four smaller cores featuring the Cortex-A510 feature a significantly higher speed over the Snapdragon 898’s.

However, it should be noted that the clock speeds are pivotal for sure, but they can’t solely decide the fate of any chipset.

But we can’t ignore the fact that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon flagship chipsets have managed to deliver better results.

