Best gifting ideas for family and friends this Diwali week

The festival of lights is round the corner and Diwali is the perfect way to wipe away the memories of a gloomy year punctuated by lockdowns. It is that time of the year when we partake in each other's happy moments as winter sets in, reminding us of the oncoming spring in a few months.

What better time than to connect with our friends and loved ones as we get busy with the ritual cleaning of the house, replacing the old and unused with some of the latest upgrades. It is also the time of the year when businesses offer deep discounts and great deals to add to the festivities.

Now is also the time when we give away some of our belongings to the needy and exchange others as part of the upgrade process. It is when online retail stores come up with some of their best deals of the year.

Which is where we come in with this special shopping guide for Diwali. Where you can indulge yourselves or pick up bargains that would enhance the smile on the face of your loved ones. Products ranging from Phones, smartwatches, fitness trackers, TWS, laptops and more to help you choose the best tech gift for Diwali this year. And we also have a few more guides to help you buy smart lights and smart gadgets for your home, feel free to check them out.

Smartphones

Image Apple iPhone Apple phones have long shelf life and are considered to be the ones that offer best value for investment in the long run. Be it the latest Apple iPhone 13 series or the Apple iPhone 12 series from last year, Apple phones offer a great camera performance and better ecosystem experience. There is no doubt that iPhones tops the list of the best Diwali gift that you can give to yours loved ones. Check out the best deals on iPhones at Apple | Amazon | Flipkart

Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is among the coolest smartphone that you can buy right now. A foldable phone that can slide into your pockets easily still bringing back the retro charm of a flip phone. Available in multiple variants of 8GB RAM and upto 256GB internal storage, the phone can be bought from Amazon or Flipkart View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 comes with a versatile triple-camera array along with S-Pen which is easy to fall in love with. Powered by Exynos 990, the Note 20 is a good performer too. The only downside at this price would be the 60Hz display.

Image OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the few flagship phones that we can recommend. The phone comes with a massively improved camera system, along with capable performance, a beautiful display and impressively fast charging, ticking all the boxes that a premium Android smartphone should. View Deal

Image OnePlus Nord 2 at Rs 29,999 Probably the best mid-range phone of the year, the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a lot of improvements over its predecessor and it shines in all departments. In our review we were pretty impressed with the camera as well for the first time on a Nord device. At a price point under Rs. 30,000 the Nord 2 offers a lot to the buyers especially blazing fast charging speed and View Deal

Image Xiaomi Mi 11X Xiaomi's Mi 11X is yet another value for money device that offers flagship experience. Priced under Rs. 30,000, the Mi 11X comes with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, which otherwise is a generation old SoC, however, the phone at this price point is a steal deal.

Image Samsung Galaxy M52 5G at Rs 25,999 Samsung's one of the most affordable and the latest 5G phone which brings in almost everything that you'd need from an affordable premium phone from a brand like Samsung. View Deal

Image Realme GT Master Edition The Realme GT Master Edition is one of the first phones in India with the new Snapdragon 778G processor. Additionally the unique suitcase like-design is defiantly a feature that makes this phone stand out from the crowd. The phone packs in 120Hz AMOLED display, 65W fast charging, 64MP triple camera setup. View Deal

Image Redmi Note 10 Pro Max One of the best smartphones around Rs 20,000, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a great all-rounder. It brings competitive features such as an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, quad camera set up with an 108MP primary camera, great battery life and more.

Image Moto Edge 20 Fusion

The Moto Edge 20 Fusion is a competitive mid-range device as it performs well in all departments. The star of the show here is the 10-bit AMOLED display which is the best in the segment. Also, the device brings a clean software experience with useful features. However, the phone might be bulky for many people. View Deal

Image Google Pixel 4a The Google Pixel 4a is still the best Google's best smartphone available in India. It is powered by Snapdragon 730G and comes with a 5.81-inch display. It will also be one of India's the first to receive the Android 12. View Deal

Image Poco X3 Pro The Poco X3 Pro is the most powerful smartphone in the segment by a mile, without any major corners being cut. It’s an easy recommendation for mobile gamers. View Deal

LAPTOPS

Image Apple MacBook Air The MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is easily one of the most exciting Apple laptops of recent years. Its M1 chip is a real game-changer, and the ability to run both legacy apps, new M1-optimized apps, and iOS apps is very impressive. Battery life is also great, and performance is excellent as well. View Deal

Image Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 Intel Core i7-10510U 10th Gen| 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | Windows 10 | Nvidia MX350 2GB Graphics | 1.35Kg View Deal

Image HP 14 (2021) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-Inch FHD display | Windows 10 | MS Office View Deal

Image ASUS TUF Gaming F15 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H | 15.6" FHD, 144Hz| Windows 10 |MS Office | 8GB DDR4 RAM | 512 GB SSD| NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Graphics | 2.3 Kg View Deal

Image MSI GF65 15.6" FHD, 144Hz | Intel Core i7, 10th gen | 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 2 x Type-C | 1.86Kg |16GB RAM | 1TB SSD View Deal

Image Asus VivoBook 15 Intel Core i3 7th Gen |4 GB RAM | 1TB HDD | Windows 10 Home | 1.9Kg |15.6 inch full HD | 2 x USB 2.0 Type A, 1 x USB 3.2 (1st Gen) Type A, 1 x HDMI Port (v1.4) View Deal

Earphones and headphones

Image Google Pixel Buds A-series Google's latest TWS earbuds are among the smartest earbuds available in the market as of now. These come in with a better bass performance, a sleek case, long battery life and in-built Google Assistant support. View Deal

Image Nothing Ear 1 If you're looing for a unique gift that gets everyone talking, then you need not look beyond Nothing Ear 1. It comes in a transparent body and a transparent carry case apart from decent audio quality to go along. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has great sound and microphone quality with multipoint pairing and spatial audio support. View Deal

Image Sony WH-1000XM4 The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best headphones in its class. Be it the sound of fire-crackers going on or the vehicular sound during your daily commute, the Sony WH-1000XM4 offers amazing noise cancellation and thus can be an automatic choice for a classy Diwali gift. View Deal

Image Sony WH-1000XM3 Just a generation old and a bit cheaper than the flagship WH-1000XM4, however, still one of the best over the hear headphones in the market. You just cant go wrong with the comfort, battery life and noise cancellation that these headphones offer. View Deal

WEARABLES

Image Apple Watch SE When it comes to smartwatches, Apple Watch come with features that are unmatchable. The Apple Watch SE offers the best of both the worlds as it is affordable compared to the other flagship Apple watches yet has almost all the excellent features that one expects in an Apple Watch. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best WearOS smartwatch available in the market as of now. It offers best of both the worlds -hardware from Samsung and Google's WearOS. The watch si available in both Bluetooth and LTE version and is available in 40mm and 44 mm size options.

Image Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Using a fitness tracker is probably the best way to have someone start focusing on their fitness activities - especially after eating a lot of sweets and junk during the festive season. The Mi Band 6 is the latest fitness tracker from Xiaomi and it boasts a larger display, improved fitness tracking, better battery life and more over its predecessor. View Deal

Image Realme Band 2 The Realme Band 2 is yet another affordable fitness tracker from Realme that aims to help in achieving fitness targets. It comes with a larger display, bigger battery and improved activity tracking capabilities.