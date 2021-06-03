Best fitness tracker in India for 2021: The top activity bands

A fitness tracker is one way to keep yourself occupied for a few minutes or hours at your home and work out during the lockdown and restrictions. Many of us have started taking care of our physical fitness activities like never before, as we continue to work from home and not go to the gym as often as we’d like.

Keeping this in mind, many brands in India started pushing out multiple wearable devices over the past few months and now we have got options from Rs 2,000 to over Rs 50,000 for a fitness tracker. A recent report says the Indian wearable market grew by a whopping 170.3% in 2021 Q1. Digging up further reveals that the wristbands or fitness band category saw a decline of 22.4%.

This is because we are getting many more attractive budget smartwatches filled with a bunch of fitness and health-related features starting at Rs 3,000 in India - which is impressive. A fitness tracker is now capable of doing more than just counting the number of steps you've taken.

While most of them come with Heart rate monitors, a few of them have also come with SpO2 monitors which help in monitoring the blood-oxygen level in your body. Apart from these two features, you get a bunch of fitness tracking modes including indoor, outdoor activities and also swim tracking in some trackers.

We have created a list of all kinds of options here. Whether you need just a bare-bones basic fitness tracker or a flashy big-screen wearable with a few nice bells and whistles, you’ll find some good products here. In India, the fitness band market is filled with amazing devices, where almost all of them can do a fair job tracking basic activities. Here are the best fitness trackers available in India, arranged price-wise:

Apple Watch Series 6 The best Apple Watch money can buy Specifications OS: watchOS 7 Compatibility: iOS Display: 1.78" OLED Processor: Apple S5 Band sizes: Varies based on watch size Onboard storage: 16GB Battery: 1 to 2 days Charging method: Wireless IP rating: Water-resistant to 50m Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, LTE button: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Larger screen + always-on display + Slick design + Lots of fitness features Reasons to avoid - Battery isn't the best - Expensive

The latest one from Apple, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the best fitness companion you can have if you are an iPhone user. The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at Rs 40,900 for the 40mm version. It comes with a blood oxygen sensor inside and a more efficient S6 engine at its heart. It also sports a brighter 1.78-inch OLED display. Beyond that, the rest of the new features that arrive with the Watch 6, like sleep tracking, hand-wash tracking, and new buckle-less bands, will be made available to older Apple Watches.

On the outside, the Apple Watch 6 continues with the same design language used in previous models – a rounded, metal body with a square display that curves elegantly into the device itself. The new colours and designs are interesting, with the new blue and red flavours, in particular, appealing on the wrist, the aluminium casing blending nicely with the more striking hues.

Fitbit is a popular wearable maker and the Fitbit Sense is one of the best trackers around right now, and builds on the success of the Fitbit Versa line with several thoughtful new upgrades. It's designed to put you in charge of your well-being, helping you understand your body and mind, and make changes to improve your physical and mental health – and it succeeds.

It also includes an ECG sensor to detect signs of atrial fibrillation (rapid heartbeat), but its stress monitoring function is what really stands out, and is something everyone can benefit from and use every day – not just in a health crisis. The fitness tracking features offered by the Sense are also impressive, particularly if you're interested in training using heart rate zones. There's a wide range of activity tracking options, and together the watch and Fitbit app provide you with a set of workout appropriate stats once you've finished.

While this is a smartwatch first and fitness tracker second, the Galaxy Watch 3’s key component is also the fitness and health-related features available onboard. The wearable can automatically start and end workouts, whether or not you forget to start the tracking. In between workouts, if you’re on a run or walk and stop to snap a scenic photo, it’ll auto-pause tracking. You also get an SpO2 monitoring which allows you to monitor the blood oxygen levels.

The Galaxy Watch 3 comes with a dazzling design, a vivid display, and a bunch of new fitness features to help you track your progress across a wide range of activities, and stay motivated. The rotatable raised bezel feels satisfying while also being pretty addictive. The battery life is on par with the watch but, you’ll be stuck with slow charging. The new fitness features improve the activity tracking that you expect to get from a smartwatch in 2020.

Amazfit GTS 2/GTR 2 Specifications Display: 1.65/1.39-inch AMOLED Shape: Rectangle/Square Storage: 3GB Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Battery: 471mAh In-built GPS: Yes SpO2: Yes OS: RTOS TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime ₹12,999 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Improved design and same great display + Solid fitness tracking features + Handy offline voice assistant Reasons to avoid - Iffy sports tracking - PAI health scores not well integrated

The best smartwatches from Huami are the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2. These are also some of the cheapest wearables on the list. Apart from display and design, most of the specs between these watches are the same. The Amazfit GTS 2 follows the square design pattern while the GTR 2 offers a classic circular design. The GTR 2 comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 resolution and the GTS 2 comes with a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with 348 x 442 resolution.

Both come with a built-in GPS to track outdoor activities like running, cycling and open water swimming. There's also BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which delivers continuous heart rate monitoring, heart rate during exercise and opens up more detailed insights. You also get SpO2 sensors on both to take blood-oxygen measurements.

Both watches also come with 3GB of storage to transfer over your own music. You also get an Alexa voice assistant. You can even make calls over Bluetooth with the speaker offering decent clarity. Further, these smartwatches are also capable of tracking your sleep and 90+ sports mode which includes outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, open water swimming, pool swimming, climbing, free training, outdoor cycling, and more.

The Fitbit Charge 4 might look almost identical to the Charge 3, but there's one very important difference that makes it the best fitness tracker around today: built-in GPS, so you can track your runs and walks and leave your phone at home. You can also use your phone to control your Spotify playlist from your wrist.

It also includes a new feature called Active Zone Minutes. This is a measure of any activity faster than a brisk walk, and is based on recommendations from various health organizations. It's essentially a simple type of heart rate training, encouraging you to spend time at different levels of exertion based on your age and fitness (as measured by the watch).

The Fitbit Charge 4 lacks a colour screen, but it's icons and menus are well laid out and easy to understand. Whether you're looking for sleep tracking, the weather forecast or breathing exercises, it's only a couple of swipes away.

Slim, neat and packed with features, the Charge 4 bridges the gap between activity bands and serious running watches, and is truly a fitness tracker for everyone.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro is a great fitness tracker for its price with over 60 sports tracking modes and plenty of health-related features. However, the stars of the show are the built-in GPS and Alexa smart assistant. The core experience is still similar to the Bip U. The Bip U Pro is arguably the best smartwatch in its price bracket with few rivals to match it. However, Alexa doesn't work as well as we'd hoped.

The 1.43-inch LCD color display is bright enough to be clearly readable even on sunny days. The Amazfit Bip U Pro shines when it comes to fitness and health-related features with the inclusion of heart rate, SpO2, sleep, breathing tracking, and much more. As for the smart features, you get Alexa, notification mirroring, music control, and a camera shutter. All the tracking features work well and precisely. The Amazfit Bip U Pro is our first recommendation given that it ticks all the boxes with a price tag of Rs 4,999.

You can save Rs 1,000 by opting for the Amazfit Bip U, but you will lose out on built-in GPS and Alexa.

Honor Watch ES Fitness tracker done right Specifications Display: 1.64" AMOLED Shape: Rectangle Strap: 20mm Battery: Up to 10 days SpO2: Yes GPS: No Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Great display + Guided workouts + Lightweight design + Accurate tracking Reasons to avoid - No built-in GPS - Limited notification functions

Another budget option, the Honor Watch ES is a hybrid between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker. The wearable offers an excellent set of fitness and health-related features. The Honor Watch ES is great as a fitness tracker. It has essentials like workout-tracking, heart rate, and sleep monitoring.

In addition, you also get a SpO2 monitor and stress monitoring feature. All these work pretty flawlessly and accurately. The Fitness course mode is the key highlight of the Honor Watch ES which offers guided exercises on the large screen.

However, if you are looking for more smartwatch features, you will be disappointed as this is not the best when it comes to handling notifications. The design is fairly unique, but also a little polarizing.

Mi Band 5 Specifications Screen: 1.1-inch AMOLED Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: 5 ATM GPS: No Battery life: 14 days SpO2: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Large screen + Built-in GPS + Heart rate zone tracking Reasons to avoid - Monochrome display - No design update

Following the success of the Mi Band 4, the Mi Smart Band 5 was launched in India recently. It is once again emerged as a winner and as always, exceptional value for money product. It delivers core fitness tracking features well, and improvements made to the colour display and richer sports tracking make it more desirable.

However, the Indian variant misses out on the NCF which is still exclusive to the Chinese market. The Mi Smart Band 5 offers several watch faces with support for companion app support. This is a great fitness tracker for anyone who’s on a tight budget as this is very kind to your bank balance as well.

