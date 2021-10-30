This Diwali, convert your house into a Smart Home

Trending

With Diwali just around the corner, people get busy buying Diwali gifts for their families and loved ones. While your home gets a new coat of paint and gets ready to be decked up in a swathe of colourful lights, lamps and candles, it makes sense to make it smarter and connected too.

We’ve already come up with a huge list of Diwali tech gifts for your friends and family members, here is a quick one that can help you add that bit extra to your home.

Since Diwali is the festival of lights, we will start with a few options of smart lights and then will list out smart home speakers, TVs, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and many more other products. For your convenience, we’ve listed the direct links to the e-commerce stores where additional discount offers may sweeten the deal a bit.

Smart Lights

Philips Hue Lightstrip

Rs 6,848 (2 mtrs) |Rs. 3,677 (1mtr) on Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Bulb(9W)

Rs 699 on Flipkart | Amazon

Realme Smart LED Bulb(12W)

Rs 799 on Flipkart

Wipro Smart Bulb

Works with Alexa & Google Assistant | Rs. 639 on Amazon

Smitch Wi-Fi RGB Table Lamp

Rs 999 on Flipkart

SPEAKERS

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Rs 4,999 on Amazon

Google Nest Audio

Rs 4,999 on Flipkart

Apple HomePod Mini

Rs 7,499 on Flipkart

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker

Rs 3,999 on Flipkart


Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot Amazon | Flipkart

Rs. 3,499

Smart Displays

Echo Show 10

Rs. 24,999.00 Rs. 19,999

Echo Show 5 Smart display

Rs 4,199 on Amazon

Echo Show 8 Smart display with Alexa (2nd Gen)

Rs 11,499 Rs. 9,999 on Amazon

Lenovo Smart Display

Rs 9,999 on Flipkart

Lenovo Smart Clock (with Google Assistant)

Rs 3,499 on Flipkart

Home Entertainment

Sony Bravia XR-55A80J OLED - 55 inches

Rs. 2,49,900 Rs. 175,740 on Amazon

Samsung The Frame Series - 55 inches

Rs. 89,990.00 on Amazon

LG 4K  Smart LED TV 55 inch

Rs. 59,500 on Amazon

TCL 4K Smart QLED TV 55C715

Rs. 52,999.00 on Amazon

Mi TV 4X 55 inches

Rs. 42,999.00 on Amazon

Realme 4K  Smart Android TV 50 inch

Rs. 39,999 on Flipkart

Vaccums and Air Purifiers

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier

Rs 55,900 on Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Air 3 with HEPA filter

Rs 9,490 on Amazon

Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier

Rs 9,399 on Amazon

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Vacuum cleaner

Rs 52,900 on Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7+

Rs 59,900 on Flipkart

ECOVACS Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Rs 10,800 on Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P

Rs 19,999 on Amazon

Others

BenQ GS2 HD LED Projector

Rs. 58,990 on Amazon

ViewSonic M1-Portable Projector

Rs. 36,500 on Amazon

QUBO Smart Home Security WiFi Camera

Rs. 3,190 on Amazon

Note - Our team of gadget gurus identify and review the products before we recommend them to the readers on a regular basis. However it becomes humanly impossible to check all the products that brands come out with in preparation of a holiday or festival season. In such cases, our product suggestions are based on our team's extensive knowledge of the brands and other similar options whereby we offer a broader range of options to our readers across select gadget segments.  