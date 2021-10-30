This Diwali, convert your house into a Smart Home

With Diwali just around the corner, people get busy buying Diwali gifts for their families and loved ones. While your home gets a new coat of paint and gets ready to be decked up in a swathe of colourful lights, lamps and candles, it makes sense to make it smarter and connected too.
We’ve already come up with a huge list of Diwali tech gifts for your friends and family members, here is a quick one that can help you add that bit extra to your home.
Since Diwali is the festival of lights, we will start with a few options of smart lights and then will list out smart home speakers, TVs, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and many more other products. For your convenience, we’ve listed the direct links to the e-commerce stores where additional discount offers may sweeten the deal a bit.
Smart Lights
Rs 6,848 (2 mtrs) |Rs. 3,677 (1mtr) on Amazon
Rs 799 on Flipkart
Works with Alexa & Google Assistant | Rs. 639 on Amazon
Rs 999 on Flipkart
Worthy mentions
SPEAKERS
Rs 4,999 on Amazon
Rs 4,999 on Flipkart
Rs 7,499 on Flipkart
Rs 3,999 on Flipkart
Worthy mentions
Smart Displays
Rs. 24,999.00 Rs. 19,999
Rs 4,199 on Amazon
Echo Show 8 Smart display with Alexa (2nd Gen)
Rs 11,499 Rs. 9,999 on Amazon
Rs 9,999 on Flipkart
Lenovo Smart Clock (with Google Assistant)
Rs 3,499 on Flipkart
Home Entertainment
Sony Bravia XR-55A80J OLED - 55 inches
Rs. 2,49,900 Rs. 175,740 on Amazon
Samsung The Frame Series - 55 inches
Rs. 89,990.00 on Amazon
Rs. 59,500 on Amazon
Rs. 52,999.00 on Amazon
Rs. 42,999.00 on Amazon
Realme 4K Smart Android TV 50 inch
Rs. 39,999 on Flipkart
Vaccums and Air Purifiers
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier
Rs 55,900 on Amazon
Xiaomi Mi Air 3 with HEPA filter
Rs 9,490 on Amazon
Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier
Rs 9,399 on Amazon
Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Vacuum cleaner
Rs 52,900 on Amazon
Rs 59,900 on Flipkart
ECOVACS Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Rs 10,800 on Amazon
Rs 19,999 on Amazon
Others
Rs. 58,990 on Amazon
ViewSonic M1-Portable Projector
Rs. 36,500 on Amazon
QUBO Smart Home Security WiFi Camera
Rs. 3,190 on Amazon
Worthy mentions
Note - Our team of gadget gurus identify and review the products before we recommend them to the readers on a regular basis. However it becomes humanly impossible to check all the products that brands come out with in preparation of a holiday or festival season. In such cases, our product suggestions are based on our team's extensive knowledge of the brands and other similar options whereby we offer a broader range of options to our readers across select gadget segments.