Redmi K40 Gaming phone brings a lot of features for not a lot of money

The new Redmi K40 Gaming phone aims to give the established competition in the gaming smartphones space a run for their money with interesting features and specs at a competitive price.

Redmi’s first gaming smartphone is far cheaper than others in this space, primarily because of the choice of MediaTek silicon instead of Qualcomm. In China, the Redmi K40 Gaming phone starts at CNY 1,999 (~Rs 23,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,199 (~Rs 25,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,399 (~Rs 28,000) for 8GB + 256GB and CNY 2,699 (~Rs 31,000) for 12GB + 256GB.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Xiaomi) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Redmi K40 Gaming phone is one of the first smartphones to be powered by the Dimensity 1200 processor. It is MediaTek’s new flagship platform built on a 6nm process with a peak frequency of 3GHz. There’s also support for dual 5G. To keep the thermals in check, there’s a large 11,540 sqmm vapour chamber.

On the front is a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour, HDR10+ certification, DCI-P3 coverage and more. Dual stereo speakers with Sound by JBL, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification are also present.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Xiaomi) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Other unique Redmi K40 Gaming phone features include physical shoulder buttons on the right side that collapse when not needed and can be activated with the push of a button (similar to the Black Shark 4). Game Turbo 5.0 adds quick access to recording clips, game countdown pop-ups and an additional crosshair for shooting games. A 4D vibration motor is also present, but it’s unclear if it will support all games. The device has 12 antennas placed along the body for optimal network reception, regardless of how it is being held.

For photography, there are three cameras on the back: a 64MP f/1.65 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The Redmi K40 Gaming phone has a large 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, which is claimed to take about 42 minutes for a full charge. Keeping gamers in mind, the charger has an L-shaped connector so they can continue playing while charging.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Xiaomi) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

As with all gaming phones, Redmi doesn’t shy away from some bold design choices, adding lines that run across the body, accented buttons, light-up camera housing, flash-shaped flash and random words such as “freezing”, “speediest” and “fighting” scattered across the body. The entire package is IP53-rated for water resistance.

There’s also a Redmi K40 Gaming phone Bruce Lee special edition with a yellow and black colourway, available in the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

