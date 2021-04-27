Realme X7 Max with Dimensity 1200 to launch on May 4 in India

The Realme X7 Max is the company’s next flagship smartphone for India, marking the debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. It will launch in India on May 4.

Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth regularly hosts a talk show called #AskMadhav on YouTube. On the 26th episode that just went live, he went on to confirm that their next set of flagships will be unveiled on May 4 — which also happens to be Realme’s anniversary in India. The two confirmed products include a new flagship smartphone and a smart TV.

The phone will be the Realme X7 Max, which is a rebranded Realme GT Neo for India. It will also be the first device to sport the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset in India. It will be a high-end smartphone with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and some funky finishes.

The stage will be shared by a new range of smart TVs with voice assistant functionality using an array of far-field microphones. A 43-inch model has been confirmed , but we could see other sizes too. It will have a 4K panel with slim bezels on the sides and top.

Realme is yet to announce the launch date via its official channels, which could be an indication that the company is considering delaying the launch, as most parts of India are currently in a state of lockdown and the eCommerce movement has also been suspended.

As for the Realme X7 Max, it is expected to share its spec sheet with the Realme GT Neo, with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Full HD+ resolution. The 6nm Dimensity 1200 will run the show with a peak frequency of 3GHz. On the back is a triple-camera array with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter, along with a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Other features include dual stereo speakers, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging, Android 11, etc.