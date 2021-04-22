Realme GT Neo could be the Realme X7 Max in India

Earlier this week, we learnt that the Realme GT Neo will be coming to India soon. A new development suggests that it will launch as the Realme X7 Max instead.

At the end of today’s Realme 8 5G keynote, Madhav Sheth talked about the upcoming flagship, leaving behind a cryptic teaser that read “Activate Max 5G speed with India’s first MediaTek Dinmensity 1200”.

The Realme GT Neo is currently the only MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone from the company, which was confirmed to launch in India in early May. However, neither of the executives ever explicitly mentioned the name of the device.

We have one more surprise for our fans!Activate your Max 5G speed with India’s 1st MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor. Stay tuned! #Indias1stDimensity1200 pic.twitter.com/h9htcNDr0EApril 22, 2021 See more

Soon after, information emerged that a Realme X7 Max is also on the horizon, but its specs could not be confirmed — except that it will be a flagship smartphone.

As seen in the teaser above, the Dimensity 1200 smartphone will be a device in the X series, with “Max” in its name, and have 5G capabilities. This could either mean that the Realme GT Neo will be rebranded as the Realme X7 Max in India, or the company has developed an entirely separate device with the same chipset – the latter being an unlikely scenario.

Considering that the company was targeting an early May launch, we should hear more about the next Realme flagship soon. Looking at the success of the Realme X7 in India, it does make sense to expand the same series.

Realme X7 Max specs and features

(Image credit: Realme )

If there are no differences between the Realme GT Neo and the Realme X7 Max, here’s what you can expect from it.

The gaming-centric device will come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch response rate. You also get 100% DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner underneath the panel.

The 4,500mAh battery is backed up by a 50W super Dart charge which takes less than an hour to charge the device from nothing to full. The device is only 179 grams in weight and 8.4 mm thick.

In terms of camera, the Realme X7 Max will pack in a 64MP f/1.8 (Sony IMX682) main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro shooter. A 16MP shooter on the front handles the selfies.

Other features of the Realme X7 Max include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6, Hi-Res certification, and Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

As we revealed exclusively, The Realme X7 Max will be available in two configurations in India ─ 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s unclear how it will be positioned, but looking at the Chinese pricing, it shouldn’t be too far from the Realme X7 Pro’s Rs 29,999 price tag.

