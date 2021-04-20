Dimensity 1200 launched in India; Realme GT Neo coming soon

MediaTek’s 5G chipsets are quickly becoming popular in the Indian smartphone market. To cater to the high-end, the semiconductor company is now bringing the latest Dimensity 1200 to India.

Announced in early 2021, the Dimensity 1200 and Diemnsity 1100 are MediaTek’s current top-of-the-line platforms for smartphones. Successors to the Dimensity 1000 Plus , these chipsets will power upcoming flagships from various brands.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 is an octa-core processor built on the 6nm manufacturing process, with one “Ultra” Arm A78 core running at 3GHz, three “Super” Arm A78 cores at 2.6GHz and four Cortex A55 cores at 2GHz for efficiency. MediaTek claims this design will enable 22% higher CPU performance and 25% better efficiency than its predecessor.

As with others in the series, even the Dimensity 1200 supports dual 5G connectivity as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. There’s also support for high-speed UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. It can drive Full HD+ displays at 168Hz refresh rate, 200MP cameras, 4K HDR video recording and more.

Another first from @realmeIndia We will be launching India’s first Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone soon #MediaTekDimensity1200 #MediaTekDiaries #MediaTek pic.twitter.com/u1uuTOBPyeApril 20, 2021 See more

Realme GT Neo India launch confirmed

(Image credit: Realme )

Madhav Sheth took to the stage at the end of the keynote to announce that Realme will be the first smartphone OEM to bring the Dimensity 1200 to India. While the name of the device was not explicitly mentioned, we believe it to be a confirmation of the Realme GT Neo .

A few weeks ago, another Realme executive confirmed that they will be unveiling their next flagship smartphone in India in May , but once again, did not confirm which device that would be. After today’s MediaTek announcement, the Realme GT Neo seems to be the most likely candidate. The launch timeline was not revealed either, as the company might be waiting for further information on India’s upcoming mass lockdown.

For content, the Realme GT Neo boasts of specifications such as a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery with 50W Super Dart fast charging, triple-cameras with a 64MP primary sensor; with a starting price of CNY 1,799 (~Rs 21,000).

Realme also confirmed that it will be launching new TWS earbuds and smart TVs in India in the near future, powered by MediaTek technologies.