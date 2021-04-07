Realme GT Series to launch in early May in India

The Realme GT is the company’s new flagship smartphone, which is expected to go global in the coming weeks. In a forum post, an executive spilt the beans on the Realme GT India launch date.

In a series called ‘ Know your Realmers ’, Francis Wong, Realme’s Chief Marketing Officer hosted a question and answer session for the community, talking about the company, his background and future plans. Amongst those, he also shared some details about Realme’s next flagship smartphone for India.

A community member asked which phone was his daily driver these days, to which the Realme CMO replied “I wish I could tell you the device I am using, it is our next flagship and it will launch as part of our 3rd-anniversary celebration. Just wait for it.”

Realme started its operations on May 4, 2018, in India — about a month away from today. With the confirmation from Francis, we expect the flagship GT series to launch in early May. The post however does not confirm if it will be the Realme GT, the Realme GT Neo or both. Looking at its current lineup, we expect it to be the former. Having said that, the GT Neo was also spotted on the BIS recently.

The Realme GT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, along with a complex vapour chamber for cooling. It has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch response rate and 100$ DCI-P3 coverage.

There’s a triple-camera on the Realme GT with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter, with a 16MP selfie camera on the front. It houses a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging, which should take about 35 minutes.

The Realme GT is priced at CNY 2,799 (~Rs 31,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 3,299 (~Rs 37,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The Realme GT Neo is a little more affordable, opting for the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.