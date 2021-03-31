Realme GT Neo is officially the first Dimensity 1200 smartphone

The Realme GT Neo 5G launched today, taking the crown as the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset -- at least in China.

The Dimensity 1200 is MediaTek’s current flagship platform. Unveiled in January of this year, it is built on the 6nm process with a peak frequency of 3GHz. Other features include dual 5G, a new Mali G77 MC9 GPU, HyperEngine 3.0 for gaming and more.

The Realme GT Neo is the sidekick to the Realme GT , which is the company’s top smartphone currently. It is a gaming smartphone with high clock speeds, UFS 3.1 storage, a large vapour chamber for reducing the internal temperature by 15-degrees and a GT mode for gaming. Hitting the dedicated button, the phone will engage its performance cores, increase the refresh rate and response rate, enable the 4D vibration motor and launch the game space.

For visuals, the Realme GT Neo has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch response rate, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, HDR10+ and a Full HD+ resolution. There’s also an optical in-display fingerprint scanner underneath.

Once again, we see a new design on the Realme GT Neo consisting of a matte back panel with a glossy iridescent strip running across the cameras, along with the now-standard Realme and Dare to Leap branding. The entire package is only 179 grams in weight and 8.4 mm thick. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W Super Dart charging, which is claimed to go from 0 to 50% in 16 minutes.

As for cameras, the Realme GT Neo has a 64MP f/1.8 (Sony IMX682) primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro shooter. There’s also a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera. Shooting modes include night mode, portrait mode with filters, AI ID photo, etc.

Other features of the Realme GT Neo include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6, Hi-Res certification, and Android 11 out of the box.

Currently available only in China, the Realme GT Neo is priced at CNY 1,799 (~Rs 20,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 1,999 (~Rs 22,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 2,299 (~Rs 26,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Colour options include Final Fantasy, Geek Silver and Hacker Black (names machine translated).

Currently available information suggests that the Realme GT Neo India launch might not be too far.

