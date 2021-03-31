Realme GT Neo spotted on BIS - suggests an early India launch

The Realme GT Neo, which is launching in China today, could soon be arriving in India, with the device already appearing on the BIS website. While information on the device was being leaked over the past few days, with its appearance on TENAA now, there's hardly anything left to know.

While teaser posters on Weibo revealed the design specs of the device with its dual-tone finish and rectangular camera module, additional images and specifications have now arrived on TENNA where the Realme GT Neo is identified with the model number RMX3031. The same is now available on the Indian IMEI database and has now appeared on the BIS certification website.

The TENAA listing reveals a corner punch-hole camera and a rear panel that we have already seen on the teasers. In addition, it also suggests that the Realme GT Neo will have a 6.43-inch screen and a 4,400mAH battery. The device itself measures 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm, indicating a reasonable fit within an average palm.

The affordable gaming flagship phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor which could make it quite a welcome addition for gamers, given that the new chipset offers 22% faster CPU performance and 25% more power efficiency.

We already know from the posters that the Realme GT Neo has a dedicated button that is being referred to as the GT Mode. It would offer performance boosts whereby all available resources in the device would be made available to the current task that the user wants it to run.

This could be a boon for gamers who require sound processing and good screen speed during a gaming session. The Realme GT Neo offers lightning, 4D vibration, enhanced image quality, and full-on performance, as per the Weibo poster.

