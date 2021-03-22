Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G could be the slimmest and lightest phone of the season

Xiaomi is hosting its Spring conference on March 29 in China and on the same day, the company is also hosting an event globally to launch new products. We are expecting Xiaomi’s flagship product, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to make its debut and alongside that, the Mi 11 Lite is also likely to launch.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is expected to come in two variants - 4G and 5G. The details of the 4G variant including full specs, images, and pricing have been leaked ahead of the launch, courtesy of tipster Sudhanshu.

(Image credit: Sudhanshu (Twitter))

The upcoming Mi 11 Lite 4G will be the slimmest phone by a long margin and the device is expected to be priced around €300 which is around Rs 26,000. Let’s take a look at the Mi 11 Lite 4G specs and what it brings to the table.

Mi 11 Lite 4G specs

The Mi 11 Lite will be the slimmest phone in recent times if the leaked information turns out to be true. The Mi 11 Lite is tipped to come with just 6mm thickness this will beat the competition by a fair margin as most phones these days come with 7.5 to 10mm thickness. Also, the device will be ultra-light at just 150 grams, again undercutting the competition by a big margin. Also, due to the fact that the phone is so slim, it also misses out on the headphone jack.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G specs + some images-6.55", AMOLED, FHD+, 2400 x 1080, 90Hz-Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G-64MP + 8MP Ultra Wide + 5MP Telemacro-4250mAh, 33W-Android 11, MIUI 12-Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual SIM, microSD slot, No 3.5mm jack-164 x 74 x 6 mm-150 g(1/2) pic.twitter.com/C71x2e2b97March 21, 2021 See more

Moving on to the display, the Mi 11 Lite will sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset which also powers the Poco X3 and Redmi Note 10 Pro in India. The Mi 11 Lite 4G is said to come in two configurations 6+64GB and 6+128GB and in three colourways - Blue, Black, and Pink.

On to the cameras, the Mi 11 Lite is said to pack in a triple rear camera with a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro shooter. There is no word on the selfie camera yet. The handset will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

In terms of battery, the phone will come with a 4,250mAh battery which is acceptable as the phone is pretty sleek. You also get a 33W fast charger in the box. Other features include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a microSD card slot.

The 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite is said to come wit h either Snapdragon 765G or 775G SoC.

