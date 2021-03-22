Xiaomi schedules an event for March 29: Mi 11 Ultra launch?

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is the brand’s main flagship of the season, offering a strong mix of specs and features at a competitive price. If you were looking for something with a little more oomph, you might be in luck — Xiaomi has scheduled a “Mega launch” event for next week, where we’re likely to see more premium smartphones get unveiled.

On March 29, Xiaomi is hosting similar events in China and Europe. However, neither of the event invites reveal what will be announced, though the Chinese poster does include a company executive running with a wearable on his wrist.

The 2021 #XiaomiMegaLaunch is coming soon!We can't wait to see you at our Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch on Monday, March 29th, at 19:30 (GMT+8).This is one launch you really better not miss! pic.twitter.com/Y6rA5WrxyfMarch 22, 2021 See more

In the near future, Xiaomi is expected to unveil additional devices in the Mi 11 family, viz. the Mi 11 Pro, the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Lite. With these offerings, the company will aim to address multiple price points and better compete with its rivals from other brands.

(Image credit: Tech Buff)

The top-of-the-line model will be the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. It is expected to be the company’s first truly premium flagship, taking on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is rumoured to bring high-end specs such as a new 50MP image sensor (Samsung ISOCELL GN2), a 120x periscopic zoom camera, a larger battery and a second display on the back with interesting use cases.

Information on the Mi 11 Pro is scarce, but it should be a slightly upgraded version of the standard Mi 11, with better/more cameras and a larger battery.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is expected to be available in both 4G and 5G flavours, with the variant varying with the region. The former is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G while the latter is said to go for the Snapdragon 765G or 775G. It is also likely to be one of the slimmest and lightest phones of the season.

We should learn more about what Xiaomi has in store for us in the coming days. For now, there's no official confirmation about the existence of any of the aforementioned devices.

