Poco F3 official design leaked ahead of launch today

The Poco F3 is the brand’s top flagship for the season, slated to be unveiled later today. In case that’s too much of a wait for you, a new leak leaves little to the imagination.

Poco infamously skipped the Poco F2, and will directly launch the Poco F3 in global markets. There are also rumours of the device coming to India eventually – perhaps as the Xiaomi Mi 11X. Leaksters have got their hands on the official Poco F3 renders, revealing its entire design, colour variants and some of the specs.

Your very first look at the POCO F3 Official Renders!Will be launching with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Chipset.The design looks like the Redmi K40, as expected. What are your thoughts? #POCOF3 #POCO #PowerMeetSpeed pic.twitter.com/vvVSDbq4X9March 21, 2021

As seen in the embedded tweet above, the Poco F3 will have the same external hardware as the Redmi K40 that was unveiled in China last month. This includes a trademark camera array with three sensors, with two larger ones on the top and bottom, flanking the smaller third one. This is likely to be a high-resolution primary camera, an ultra-wide lens and a dedicated macro camera.

The renders also confirm the existence of three colour variants, which include standard black and white shades, and an interesting third finish that seems to combine multiple textures and shades of blue and a large Poco logo. There’s also 5G branding on the back of the Poco F3, which is a first for the company. Apart from that, the rest of the design is unchanged, with a large flat display that has a punch-hole notch for the selfie camera, no visible physical fingerprint scanner, suggesting an under-display solution and reasonably slim bezels around the screen.

As always, the Poco F3 will be a performance-centric smartphone, powered by the new Snapdragon 870 chipset with 5G capabilities. For the uninitiated, it is an upgraded Snapdragon 865+, with the prime core clocked at a higher 3.2GHz.

Other specifications of the Redmi K40 include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display (Samsung E4) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch response rate, HDR10+ and more. The battery is rated at 4,520mAh and supports 33W fast charging, which is claimed to recharge the device in under an hour.

While there is no word on the global pricing just yet, in China the Redmi K40 starts at CNY 1,999 (~Rs 22,500) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

At the same event, the Poco X3 Pro will also be unveiled, which is confirmed to launch in India on March 30.