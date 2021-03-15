Performance-centric Poco X3 Pro to launch on March 30 in India

The Poco X3 Pro will officially launch in India on March 30, as the brand’s first premium mid-range smartphone since the Poco F1. The communication suggests that the performance will be its strongest suit.

Earlier this year, Poco India’s Anuj Sharma talked about how they are working on a new series of smartphones that will be the spiritual successor to the Poco F1 — offering the best possible performance at around the Rs 25,000 price point.

When it arrives on March 30, the Poco X3 Pro will be one of the many upcoming smartphones to launch this March. The tagline of “Mad PROformance” is an indication of the device’s main talking point, which will be the gaming performance. In true Poco fashion, Sharma also talked about how the phone could be a leader in the performance per rupee measure for smartphones. Mind you, there’s no foolproof way to determine a smartphone’s performance, so this calculation is likely to take synthetic benchmarks into consideration.

Get ready to unleash MAD #PROformance 30.03 pic.twitter.com/lsc0pmZoqJMarch 15, 2021 See more

Previous leaks suggested that the Poco X3 Pro will be powered by a custom flagship Snapdragon chipset , in the form of the Snapdragon 860. This is a yet-to-be-announced platform, but the naming suggests that it will be a 4G processor that is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855 from 2019.

Poco X3 Pro’s price in India is expected to be in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 band. There could be some region-exclusive upgrades in India such as a bigger battery, which the other countries might not get. Poco has an event scheduled for March 22 in Germany, which could be the X3 Pro’s global debut.

Other expected specifications include a 120Hz LCD display, quad-cameras, a large 6,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. While the design remains a mystery, it is likely to be based on the Poco X3 in many ways.

The Poco X3 Pro isn’t the only product on the horizon, as the Poco F3 is also expected to launch in India in the near future, using the Snapdragon 870-powered Redmi K40 as its foundation.