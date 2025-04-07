Nothing announces new CMF Phone 2 Pro phone and earbuds, but forgets its best product

Nothing just teased gadgets in its CMF sub-brand

The highlight is the CMF Phone 2 Pro

We're also getting new CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus

Nothing announced it will soon reveal the CMF Phone 2 Pro alongside the new CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. However, it leaves us more confused than ever about its other release plans and with one big question: where's the new watch?

In an email we received and in a post on social media, Nothing revealed that on April 28, 2025, at 9 am ET / 2 pm BST / 11 pm AEST, it’ll showcase the four devices under its CMF brand.

CMF gadgets – which stands for Color, Material, and Finish – are usually more budget-friendly by skimping on some high-end specs without compromising Nothing’s design standards.

What makes this reveal kinda weird is Nothing yet again has skipped the base model – just like it recently did by releasing the Phone 3a and 3a Pro before even announcing the regular Phone 3. In this instance, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is coming out before the CMF Phone 2 got a regular model, and before the CMF Phone 1 could get a Pro.

It also didn’t tease a new CMF Watch. The CMF Watch Pro 2 was showcased alongside its phone and earbuds last year, and while it wasn’t the perfect smart watch, it was an excellent budget pick. We’re disappointed it doesn't look to be getting a follow-up for now.

CMF Phone 2 Pro camera upgrade incoming?

Enough focusing on the tech we didn’t see, however. Let’s focus on the announcements we did get.

Beyond the names, there’s not a lot to go on, but we think Nothing has at least teased a camera upgrade for its upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro.

That’s based on a section of the short video clip it shared with the announcement. In it, four circles appear – two identical gray ones stacked above each other – and to the left of them, a smaller gray one above an even smaller orange dot.

This looks a lot like the classic three-camera array you’ll find on the back of any self-respecting Pro-tier smartphone – usually a main, ultra-wide, and Telephoto lens setup.

It looks an awful lot like this phone back (Image credit: Future)

The rest of the clip just simply spells out ‘Phone’ in dots before flashing ‘Phone 2 Pro’ onscreen, followed by the April 27, 2025, reveal date, and finally showing 'CMF by Nothing'. So we don’t get any more tech teases, but we expect Nothing will provide a few more teases in the run-up to the announcement.

An announcement that isn’t too far away. So we won’t be left in the dark about the latest Nothing release for much longer – and as soon as it showcases the new tech, you can be sure we’ll be ready to tell you all about it.