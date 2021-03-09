Poco X3 Pro price in India, launch date, news, and leaks

The Poco X3 Pro launch in India is expected to happen later this month or early in April. While fans are still waiting for the Poco F2, it looks like the brand is working on a new mid-range phone that will fall under the same price point as the Poco F1. The Poco X3 Pro could be the spiritual successor to the Poco F1 that we all waited for so long. Alongside the Poco X3 Pro, the company is also working on the Poco F3.

Initial rumours suggest that the phone will be priced around the Rs 25,000 mark. With that pricing, we think it would be almost impossible to bring a full-on flagship phone in 2021. Since the costs of the chipsets have gone up, it looks like Poco is taking a different approach with the Poco X3 Pro.

The Poco X3 Pro was spotted on multiple occasions on different phone databases ahead of the launch. The phone is also likely to launch in India as it was also spotted on the BIS certification site. Poco is working on two new phones for the Indian market - a flagship phone in the F series and a mid-range phone around Rs 25,000 mark. The new mid-range phone is likely to be the Poco F3 and the flagship phone expected to be the Poco X3 Pro.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A new mid-range phone from Poco

A new mid-range phone from Poco How much will it cost? Around Rs 25,000

Around Rs 25,000 When is it out? March end/ Early April

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

According to leakster Sudhan s hu , the Poco X3 Pro will be priced €250 for the 128GB variant and €300 for the 256GB variant. This is roughly around Rs 22,000 and Rs 26,000 respectively. The Poco X3 Pro launch is expected to happen later this month or early in the month of April.

Custom Qualcomm chip on Poco X3 Pro?

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

One of the eye-catching specs that have leaked till now is what’s inside the Poco X3 Pro. Recently Anuj Sharma, country director, Poco India, tweeted about their partnership with Qualcomm and said that something exciting is coming soon.

According to the renowned tipster, Mukul Sharma, the Pooc X3 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 860 processor. Qualcomm has not made the chipset official yet and this could be again an exclusive custom chip for Poco. For context, the Poco X3 was the first phone to feature the Snapdragon 732G and most recently we saw the chipset on the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max.

The Snapdragon 860 could be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855/855 Plus from 2019. Both are built on a 7nm fabrication process and have eight-core CPUs. The 855 Plus has a primary clock speed of 2.96GHz while the Snapdragon 855 clocks at 2.84GHz.

Since the phone is said to cost around Rs 25,000 and the new-gen chipsets costing high, it looks like Poco is looking to keep the cost under control. Previously, we have also seen Realme bring the X3 series under Rs 25,000 mark with Snapdragon 855 Plus.

Poco X3 specs (expected)

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Since we have not been able to spot the Poco X3 Pro’s live image yet, we do not know how the phone looks, but we expect it to be somewhat similar to the Poco X3. What we know is that the Poco X3 Pro will come with a 120Hz refresh rate according to Mukul, which is not surprising at all.

Further, he also says the device will come with a 5,200mAh battery, which looks like a downgrade from the massive 6,000mAh on the Poco X3. But, this could also mean that the phone will be much thinner and weigh less than the Poco X3. A fresh leak also suggests that the Poco X3 Pro will come in two configurations - 6+128GB and 8+256GB and also the phone will likely be available in Blue, Black, and Bronze colour options.

This is all the information we have now that are reliable for now, we are also expecting the brand to start hype around the Poco X3 in the coming days.

Poco X3 Pro what we want to see:

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

AMOLED display One thing that the Poco X3 missed from being the perfect phone was the lack of AMOLED display which can output better punchy colours. With the Poco X3 Pro, we are hoping to see an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate just like the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi K40 line up.

Sleek design The Poco X3 was one of the bulkiest phones with almost 230 grams, with battery size reduced on the Poco X3, we hope the phone will be much thinner and lighter.

Faster charging speed With the phone’s battery also getting bigger, the 33W fast charger doesn’t feel fast anymore. We want the Poco X3 Pro to come with faster-charging speeds like 50W or 65W, which is already there in the segment.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!