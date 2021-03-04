Poco X3 Pro tipped to bring a custom flagship Snapdragon processor

The Poco F3 is amongst the most anticipated smartphones of the season in India, but it’s not the only one in the pipeline. A new leak reveals juicy details about the Poco X3 Pro.

Earlier this year, Poco India’s Anuj Sharma confirmed that the brand is working on two new smartphones — a high-end flagship in the F series, and a new series of mid-rangers around the Rs 25,000 mark. The former will be the Poco F3 while the latter is expected to be the Poco X3 Pro. Interestingly, both of them have also been certified for launch in India, suggesting that the unveiling shouldn’t be too far now.

[Exclusive] POCO is indeed launching the POCO X3 Pro and the POCO F3 globally very soonLaunch could very well happen in March. POCO F3 = Redmi K40Plus, as per my source, the X3 Pro could likely feature a SD860 processor, 120Hz FHD+, around 5200mAh battery.#POCOX3Pro #POCOF3March 4, 2021 See more

Poco F3 specs (expected)

According to exclusive information received by Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings, the Poco X3 Pro will have a 120Hz display and a battery in the whereabouts of 5,200mAh. More interestingly, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 860 — a chipset that hasn’t been announced by Qualcomm yet.

Though, this move doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. In early February, Anuj Sharma shared a teaser for the Poco X3 Pro , where a Qualcomm spokesperson said “we will have a gift for you in a few weeks”. This was likely an indication of the two brands working together on a custom platform for a better price-to-performance ratio. Previously, even the Poco X3 opted for a special Snapdragon 732G chipset, which has remained exclusive to the Xiaomi group. The Redmi Note 10 series is only the second time we’re seeing it in India.

Similar to the Snapdragon 870 , we expect the Snapdragon 860 to be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855 from 2019. For context, it was an octa-core chipset built on the 7nm process, with a peak frequency of 2.96GHz and an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU. We could see the Snapdragon 860 bring similar upgrades to the performance and graphics departments.