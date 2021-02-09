Poco X3 Pro clears another hurdle before India launch

Poco recently completed a year in India as an independent company, clocking strong growth in the budget smartphone segment . For 2021, it looks like there will also be more premium devices headed our way, starting with the Poco X3 Pro.

We heard about the Poco X3 Pro for the first time last week, when a Xiaomi device with the model number “M2102J20SG” was spotted on the US FCC site. Soon after, it was registered with the IMEI database, confirming its Indian launch. Now we have more evidence supporting that.

POCO X3 Pro receives the Indian BIS certification. Launch imminent.#POCO #POCOX3Pro pic.twitter.com/GOjq3SCpCCFebruary 9, 2021

As spotted by Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings , the Poco X3 Pro has received its BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, which is a clearance that products receive before going on sale. This could very well mean that we’re just about a few weeks away from its Indian launch.

In a recent interview, Anuj Sharma confirmed that Poco is working on a new mid-range smartphone for the Indian market which will have similar pricing as the original Poco F1 — around Rs 25,000. Considering that the Poco X3 is priced at the Rs 20,000 mark, we expect its Pro sibling to be positioned higher. The phone’s name is yet to be officially mentioned.

So last evening, a simple call from @qualcomm_in to wish POCO on our 1st Birthday🥳took an interesting turn.The team at Qualcomm has promised us something special😎 and very exciting in a few weeks. What could it be? What do you think?🕵️ pic.twitter.com/jJcDeUkuntFebruary 5, 2021

No specifications or design hints have been shared, but a rather cryptic teaser on Twitter gives us a good starting point. The video involves Anuj Sharma talking to a Qualcomm spokesperson, with the latter congratulating Poco for its latest sales milestone and ending with “we will have a gift for you in a few weeks”.

We think this is a hint at chipset powering the Poco X3 Pro, which will be a new custom Snapdragon solution. Previously, we saw the Poco X3 (Snapdragon 732G) and the Redmi K30 Extreme Edition (Snapdragon 768G 5G) opt for custom silicon as well.

According to Mukul, the same Poco X3 Pro will launch in China as a part of the Redmi Note 10 series, with possibly some minor changes. Since the teasers are already in place , it shouldn’t be long before we learn more about these devices.

