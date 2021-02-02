Poco X3 Pro gets spotted: Will it be a new mid-range phone?

Poco X3 Pro smartphone has been spotted on several regulatory websites. The device was recently spotted on FCC, EEC certification sites. The IMEI has been registered in India as well which means the device launch is not too far away in India. The Poco X3 will likely be a mid-range phone with flagship processor.

According to a report from XDA-Developers , the upcoming Poco devices will be called the Poco X3 Pro and it was spotted on US FCC site with model number “M2102J20SG”. A device with the same model number was also spotted on the IMEI database.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Further, the report also claims the Poco X3 Pro device is currently code-named “vayu” and “bhima”. These are two different variants of the same phone. The Poco X3 Pro is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s SM8150 platform which refers to Snapdragon 855 processor. Further, the phone might be equipped with a quad-camera setup which consists of a 48MP wide camera, an ultra-wide lens, a macro and a depth sensor.

As per the other certifications, the Poco X3 will have support for dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and 4G LTE. There is no mention of 5G support for now. The Snapdragon 855 is an octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 2.84GHz and built on 7nm fabrication process. OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Redmi K20 Pro, LG G8X, and more devices are powered by the same chipset.

While the chipset on the Poco X3 Pro seems outdated, it is also worth mentioning that recently Anju Sharma of Poco India said that to create a product like the Poco F1 today is "next to impossible". Since the smartphone prices over the last few quarters have also gone along with the cost of 5G components, Poco might pull it off with a 4G only Snapdragon 855 processor which will same them money and also give consumers flagship-grade experience without breaking the bank.

The Poco X3 was launched in India back in September. Today, the company will launch its budget smartphone, the Poco M3.

