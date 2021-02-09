Redmi K40 series price, launch date, news, and leaks

Redmi K40 series will launch in the last week of February, just a few weeks after the Chinese New Year. The upcoming series will include high-end flagships from the word go. The launch date is set for February 25 in China.

Needless to say, the Redmi K40 series will be the successor to the Redmi K30 series. For context, the Redmi K30 series had multiple devices Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30S, Redmi K30i, Redmi K30 5G, K30 Ultra, K30 Racing Edition, and K30 Racing Edition.

The Redmi K40, for starters, will have three variants - Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40, and Redmi K40S. We can also expect more variants to launch later in the year.

Ahead of the launch, Redmi’s spokesperson has been doing some aggressive campaigns on Weibo which hints at the pricing of the upcoming Redmi K40. One of the device in the Redmi K40 series (likely K40 Pro) will come with the Snapdragon 888 chipset and will start at CNY 2,999 which is around Rs 34,000. The Redmi K40 and Redmi K40S are expected to be even cheaper.

While we don’t know a lot about the specs, the Redmi K40 series is said to bring a 108MP camera game to the table to up the ante in the affordable flagship segment. High refresh rate displays are on the cards too. One of the three devices is likely to be powered by the new Dimensity 1200 processor.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Redmi K40 series smartphones.

Cut to the chase:

What phones? Redmi K40 Pro, K40, and K40S

Redmi K40 Pro, K40, and K40S When is it out? February 25

February 25 How much will it cost? Approx. Rs 34,000 (K40 Pro)

Redmi K40 Price

(Image credit: Weibo)

As said earlier, a Redmi K40 series phone with Snapdragon 888 is confirmed to come under the price tag of CNY 2,999 which is around Rs 34,000. This is likely the Redmi K40 Pro as the other two phones are expected to sport different chipsets. This also means the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40S will cost less than the Redmi K40 Pro.

For context, the Redmi K30(5G) was priced at CNY 1,999 (~Rs 20,500) and the Redmi K30S was priced at CNY 2,599 (~Rs 29,400) at the launch. The Redmi K30(4G) was launched in India as Poco X2 while the Redmi K30S is the Chinese version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T.

Redmi K40 Design and display

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Surprisingly enough, with just a couple of weeks left to the launch, we still have no idea of what the phone looks like. In other words, the Redmi K40 series has not been leaked with live images yet. The Redmi K40 is likely to follow the same circular camera design on the rear with less protrusion of the camera module.

All the Redmi K30 series devices offer a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with either AMOLED or LCD panels. Also, the refresh rate was 120Hz on most of the devices. The Redmi K40 series, we can expect things to go up further, with the Pro variant at least with AMOLED screen and 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate.

Redmi K40 Performance

(Image credit: Weibo)

Things are slightly clearer in this segment as the Redmi K40 Pro is confirmed to come with the new Snapdragon 888 5G processor. A Redmi K40 series device with “M2012K11AC” model number is also said to be in the works and is said to come with a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. This could be the vanilla Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 870 SoC which is also said to go global as Poco device.

Lastly, since Redmi has already confirmed a new Redmi phone will come out with a new MediaTek Dimensity processor, the Redmi K40S might be powered by Dimensity 1200 which is also a 5G capable processor. As for the RAM, we expect 6GB of RAM to be the base while storage is likely to vary from 64GB to 256GB depending on the model. They could be positioned as gaming phones.

Redmi K40 cameras

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has been going all-out by equipping most of its latest smartphones with 108MP camera sensors . There are rumours that we will see a similar setup on at least one of the devices in the Redmi K40 series. We’re also confident that it will be joined by a bunch of other cameras such as ultra-wide lenses, depth sensors and macro shooters.

All the three devices are also confirmed to have single selfie cameras on the front, with what is claimed to be the smallest punch-hole notch on any smartphone.

Redmi K40 Battery and charging

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

The battery is one aspect which Redmi devices shine at as they are consistent even with a longer run. The Redmi K30 series packed in 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W/33W fast charging. The Redmi K40 series is said to pack in a 33W fast charger and the battery capacity might bump up to 5,000mAh.

In recent times, Redmi smartphones have had pretty large batteries within, with some flagships even offering 5,000mAh packs. What we do know is that these devices will support 33W fast charging , as seen on their 3C certification pages.

Everything else

While these are the major specs that are expected from the Redmi K40 series, we also want to see them run on Android 11 out of the box. Apart from that, we’d also expect the phone to retain the in-box charger, IR blaster, dual speakers, P2i water resistance, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

And lastly, the Redmi K40 series is also likely to launch in the Global markets as a Poco smartphone . If that turns out to be true, the Redmi K40 could launch as a premium flagship device. The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro were the last Redmi K series phones in India while the Redmi K30 4G was launched in India as the Poco X2 back in 2020.

