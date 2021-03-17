Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India launch seems on the cards as IMEI number registered

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the hyper premium smartphone in the new Mi 11 series of smartphones which were revealed courtesy to leaks. And it seems like we now know that the smartphone is set to be launched in India as the IMEI number has been registered in the country.

The IMEI registration information is courtesy of a leak from the Twitter handle of Mukul Sharma. He has shared an image of the IMEI registration details which shows the model number of the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone.

Mi 11 Ultra Indian launch seems imminent. Its IMEI number has already been approved in the country.#Xiaomi #Mi11Ultra pic.twitter.com/W43KdtlNkBMarch 16, 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Leaked details

There are no official details of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra available at the moment, but leaked information gives us an idea of what the smartphone could be like. The look and the details of the smartphone were previously leaked by a Filipino YouTuber by the name of TechBuff.

The video seems to show that the Mi 11 Ultra could feature a 120X zoom which seems consistent with its predecessor, the Mi 10 Ultra. It even suggested that the smartphone could run on MIUI 12.5 Global build.

The video showcases a black and a white variant of the Mi 11 Ultra and it comes with a tiny secondary screen beside the rear cameras that would work as a viewfinder. The YouTuber suggests that the smartphone has a 6.8-inch quad-curved OLED display at WQHD+ resolution with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

One of the things we noticed in the video is that it apparently features a massive camera bump. It comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor as well as a 48MP wide-angle and 48MP periscopic telephoto zoom lens. The text on the camera module reads, "120X Ultra Pixel AI Camera".

On the front of the smartphone, we could expect a 20MP camera under Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It apparently features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance along with a 5,000mAh battery, speakers tuned by Harman/Kardon, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, and charging options including 67W fast wired, 67W fast wireless, and 10W reverse wireless. But we suggest readers take this information with a pinch of salt as none of it is official.