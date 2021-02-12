Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaked with 120X zoom and mini secondary screen

Xiaomi recently released its newest Mi 11 series of smartphones, but it had no mention of an Ultra variant. But it seems that an Ultra variant might exist.

According to a video by a Filipino YouTuber, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a camera with 120X zoom and a mini secondary screen. This tiny screen is embedded in the camera module on the back of the smartphone.

The YouTube channel which goes by the name of Tech Buff, posted a video where the person apparently shows off the Mi 11 Ultra. While there are some questions about the authenticity of the details shared in the video, the smartphone shown seems to be authentic.

The video seems to have been made private by the channel, but there is a mirror which is up here.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Leaked details

While there is no way to authenticate the contents of the video, the smartphone shown seems to have the model number 'M2102K1G'. A smartphone with the same model number has received India’s BIS and the EU’s EEC certification.

The camera seems to feature the 120X zoom which seems consistent with its predecessor, the Mi 10 Ultra. The video shows the the UI in a rather inconsisten manner but it seems to run on MIUI 12.5 Global build.

The smartphone has a huge camera bump and has a triple camera setup to the tune of a 50-megapixel main sensor as well as a 48-megapixel wide-angle and 48-megapixel periscopic telephoto zoom lens. The text below the cameras read, "120X Ultra Pixel AI Camera".

The YouTuber shows off two different colour variants of the Mi 11 Ultra, one white and the other a black one. As for the tiny screen beside the rear cameras seem to be a viewfinder of sorts for clicking selfies with the rear camera.

Besides these, he does reveal some of the specs in the video which include a 6.8-inch quad-curved OLED display at WQHD+ resolution with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection with a 20MP selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

He also mentions a 5,000mAh battery, speakers tuned by Harman/Kardon, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, and charging options including 67W fast wired, 67W fast wireless, and 10W reverse wireless.

We will have to wait a while to validate these specs, but these seem to be in-line with the specs we've seen in the other Mi 11 smartphones that have launched.

Could there be a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra?