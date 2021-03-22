OnePlus 9R price in India, launch date, news, and leaks

The OnePlus 9 series will be unveiled globally on March 23 along with the company’s first smartwatch. However, a new development confirms that there will be a third smartphone to share the stage that will be cheaper than the other two – the OnePlus 9R.

In a recent interview, Pete Lau confirmed the existence of the OnePlus 9R and talked about how it will be an India-exclusive device for now, aiming to touch one more price point with the series. Interestingly, this first official mention of the affordable flagship came only recently, and the company hasn’t revealed much else either.

On March 23, OnePlus is hosting a global launch event for the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus Watch, with the latter likely to be a region-exclusive product at launch as well. This is almost a month earlier than the company’s usual timeline and will compete with other flagships with the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Xiaomi Mi 11 .

Since OnePlus already has a series of budget smartphones in the Nord family, we expect the upcoming OnePlus 9R to sit between the Nord and the OnePlus 9 series — in terms of specifications as well as the price.

With the launch just a day away, here’s everything we know and want to see on the OnePlus 9R.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A new affordable flagship from OnePlus

A new affordable flagship from OnePlus When it is out? March 23 in India

March 23 in India How much will it cost? Under Rs 40,000 (expected)

The OnePlus 9R is confirmed to share the stage with the other products on March 23. For now, it looks like it will be an India-exclusive device as there’s no mention of global availability just yet.

The only real bit of information we have is that it will be cheaper than the rest of the OnePlus 9 series. Considering that OnePlus’ main line of flagships start at over Rs 40,000, and there’s already the Nord under Rs 30,000, we expect the OnePlus 9R’s price to be in the middle, around the Rs 35,000 mark. The company has not had a lot of offerings in this space in recent years as it has shifted focus to the more premium offerings.

OnePlus 9R specs and features

In the interview, it was confirmed that the OnePlus 9R will be a 5G device. Knowing that it is a flagship, that narrows down the choice of chipset to the Snapdragon 888, the Snapdragon 870 or last year’s Snapdragon 865. To keep the costs low without skimping on the performance, we expect the OnePlus 9R 5G to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset — a new platform that the company had confirmed it will be adopting in the near future.

For those unaware, it is a new chipset that was announced earlier this year as an upgrade to the Snapdragon 865, but with a higher clock speed of 3.2GHz.

A teaser on Amazon.in shows the OnePlus 9R with physical shoulder triggers, which not only reaffirms that it will be a gaming phone, but also suggests that the company will launch dedicated accessories at some point.

We presume the OnePlus 9R will retain the 120Hz AMOLED display, catering to gamers. A big battery and fast charging are also expected to make the cut. It remains to be seen if it gets a Hasselblad camera upgrade like its siblings or not.

OnePlus 9R what we want to see?

A price tag of under Rs 40,000 With the OnePlus Nord price set at Rs 29,999 and the OnePlus 9 expected to cost around Rs 45,000, it would make sense for the OnePlus 9R to occupy the middle price band with a starting price of around Rs 35,000 — taking on other affordable f lagship smartphones under Rs 40,000 such as the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and the Realme X7 Pro .

A larger battery The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are confirmed to pack in a 4,500mAh battery. Since the OnePlus 9R will be a gaming phone where ergonomics can take a backseat, we hope to see a larger battery inside

65W fast charging Recent OnePlus devices are amongst the faster-charging smartphones available, taking just about 30 minutes for a full charge. We would like to see 65W charging make it to the OnePlus 9R as well.

Capable cameras With the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the OnePlus is teaming up with Hasselblad to improve the camera experience. With the 9R being a gaming device of sorts, our expectations are not too high. However, it would be nice if it would at least offer the same photography hardware as the OnePlus 8 Pro, and not go lower.

