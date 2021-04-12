Xiaomi Mi 11X price in India, specifications, launch date

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is confirmed to launch in India next week, alongside the high-end Mi 11 Ultra.

On April 23, Xiaomi India will unveil three smartphones – the super-premium Mi 11 Ultra, the flagship Mi 11X Pro and the affordable Mi 11X. They will be the successors of the Mi 10T series from October 2020, touching more price points this time.

The Xiaomi Mi 11X will be a budget flagship smartphone, taking on the likes of the OnePlus 9R, iQoo 7, Realme GT and Vivo X60 in India. And in case you’re still wondering, yes, the Mi 11X will be a rebranded Poco F3 or the Redmi K40 from other regions. It was certified for launch recently, and now we know about its official name and timeline.

The Mi 11X will be Xiaomi’s first Snapdragon 870-powered smartphone in India, which could also mean that it is very competitively priced, as were its Poco and Redmi counterparts.

Here’s everything we know about the Xiaomi Mi 11X.

Xiaomi Mi 11X pricing and availability

Confirguation Poco F3 Redmi K40 6GB + 128GB EUR 329 CNY 1,999 8GB + 256GB EUR 349 CNY 2,499

If the pricing of its global equivalents is any indication, the Xiaomi Mi 11X price in India will start at under Rs 25,000 for the base variant, with the higher configurations being closer to Rs 30,000. We further believe that the pricing will be in that range as Xiaomi does not have any recent smartphone in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment.

The Xiaomi Mi 11X will be unveiled on April 23 in India, and will go on sale soon after. The stocks are likely to be limited for the first few weeks, so be prepared for flash sales.

Xiaomi Mi 11X specs and features

Xiaomi Mi 11X specifications (expected) Processor Snapdragon 870 Design IP52-rated, 7.8mm thick, 196g weight Display 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP, 20MP selfie Battery 4,520mAh, 33W charging

Unless there are localizations or spec changes, the Xiaomi Mi 11X should have similar internals as the global Poco F3 or the Chinese Redmi K40. Going forward with that assumption, the new Mi flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, making it ideal for gaming and other intensive tasks. Since this one is expected to be competitively priced, we believe it will be available in lower configurations, such as 6GB + 128GB, to keep the starting price low.

Where it won’t compromise is the display, as the Xiaomi Mi 11X is likely to sport the same 6.67-inch AMOLED Samsung E4 panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. With AdaptiveSync, it will be able to regulate its frame rate as per the content, balancing smoothness and power consumption. Similarly, there’s also MEMC.

For photography, the Xiaomi Mi 11X should have the same triple-camera setup, with a 48MP primary sensor (Sony IMX582), an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP tele-macro shooter. On the front will be a 20MP selfie camera. There will be a barrage of shooting modes as with other Xiaomi phones, but 4K 60fps video recording might not be possible.

Lastly, there’s a 4,520mAh battery keeping the Xiaomi Mi 11X going, with support for 33W fast charging which is claimed about an hour for a full recharge on its siblings. It should have a great handling experience though, as it is only 7.8mm thick and weighs 196 grams. Other features include IP52 water-resistance and dual stereo speakers.