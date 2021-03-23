Realme GT Neo could launch in India; Here's what we know

Realme GT Neo launch is scheduled for March 31 in China. The Realme GT Neo will be an affordable gaming flagship phone and the phone has been reported coming to India as well.

Just a day after the Realme GT was spotted on the Indian IMEI database, the upcoming Realme GT Neo smartphone was also spotted by Mukul Sharma today. A Realme device with "RMX3031" model number has been spotted on the Indian IMEI database which means the device could tag along with the Realme GT in India.

Realme RMX3031, which is supposed to be the Realme GT Neo (running on Dimensity 1200 processor) has now been registered in the Indian IMEI database as well. Launch imminent.#Realme #RealmeGTNeo pic.twitter.com/1PYRoy9jtFMarch 23, 2021 See more

Realme GT Neo what we know so far

The Realme GT Neo will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor - this news was confirmed by Realme on Weibo recently. The new Dimensity 1200 SoC was announced back in February and it is an octa-core chipset consisting of one Ultra Arm Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 Super cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. MediaTek says this new chipset will offer 22% faster CPU performance and 25% more power-efficient compared to the last generation. The chipset is built on a 6nm fabrication process, a first from the house of MediaTek.

Realme's poster also confirmed that the GT Neo will come with a dedicated button which is reportedly called the "GT Mode". This button will offer a performance boost and offers the best possible performance. The button is likely to make all the available resources available for the current task. But, the ideal use case would be for gaming. The Realme GT Neo will also offer lightning, 4D vibration, enhanced image quality, and full-on performance, as per the Weibo poster.

This device is also tipped to feature a curved 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and pack in a 4,400mAh battery with either 30W or 65W fast charging.

The Realme GT Neo will run on Realme UI 2.0 out of the box based on Android 11 and is tipped to come with either 6GB or 8GB RAM.

