Realme GT India launch expected soon; spotted on IMEI database

Realme GT launch in India is on the cards as the phone has cleared its first hurdle ahead of the official launch in India. Realme GT is one of the first set of phones that comes with a Snapdragon 888 processor.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the Realme GT on the Indian IMEI database with “RMX2202” model number. He also says that the launch seems imminent which means we could see the phone in India in the coming weeks.

The Realme GT is Realme’s first dedicated gaming phone that was launched in China earlier this month. Here is what the Realme GT offers.

Realme GT specs

(Image credit: Realme)

Let’s start with the design of the phone which is inspired by the racing car. One variant comes with vegan leather with a Black stripe and a Yellow back, which kinds resembles the OnePlus concept phone. The phone is available in Racing Yellow, Blue, and Silver colourways. The Blue and Silver variants come with a 3D curved glass design giving it a premium look.

The phone comes with a 6.43-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display. It has 100% coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and there are also special game optimization modes. It has a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and a brightness adjustment feature.

Under the hood, the Realme GT is powered by the top tire Snapdragon 888 SoC built on a 5nm process and paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB USF 3.1 storage. To keep thermals under check, the device packs in a 3D vapour cooling system. The Hyper Boost 4.0 will offer system-level resource intelligent scheduling and a targeted temperature control interface.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Realme GT sports a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro snapper. There is a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. Powering all the internals is a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperDart charger which can completely charge the device in just 35 minutes.

Realme GT price

In China, the Realme GT 8+128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,799(~Rs 31,500)while the 12+256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,299(~Rs 37,000). In India, we can expect the pricing to start around Rs 35,000 or at least under Rs 40,000 for the base variant.

Realme is hosting an event this week to launch Realme 8 series smartphones and at the end, they might tease the launch of Realme GT in India and the actual launch might happen in April 2021.

While the Realme GT 5G is launching in India, there's also a Realme GT Neo gaming phone that'll launch on March 31 in China.

