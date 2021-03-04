Realme GT 5G is new Snapdragon 888 flagship with incredible charging speed

Realme has just announced its newest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 5G which comes with top-rung specs and competes with the best in the market. The new smartphone has just been launched in China at an event and is set to come to India soon.

The new Realme GT 5G has the Snapdragon 888, 120Hz SuperAMOLED Display and 65W Supedart Flash Charge as some of the standout features. The smartphone is available in silver and blue colours, there's also a racing yellow which is made from vegan leather.

Realme GT 5G: Specs and features

The Realme GT 5G's design has apparently been based on the concept of GT sports cars which have been designed for long distance driving and performance. The smartphone has a 3D glass back cover and comes with a 6.43-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display with special game optimization modes and has a 100% coverage of DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

Besides the 120Hz refresh rate the display also has a 360Hz sampling rate and the presence of sensitive brightness adjustment. Inside the smartphone, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that has been made with 5nm advanced process and a Cortex-X1 high-performance core. It has the newest Adreno 660 GPU as well.

The Realme GT 5G comes in two variants, one with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and the other with12GB RAM and 256GB storage. In terms of internal cooling the Realme GT 5G uses a VC Boost Stainless Steel Cooling System which is a new generation of 3D vapor cooling with reduced thickness and higher heat dissipation efficiency.

It also comes with Hyper Boost 4.0 acceleration engine for system-level resource intelligent scheduling, and targeted temperature control interface. The technology ensures that the power consumption and temperature during gaming is kept low. It also comes with a Tactile linear motor for gaming providing a new 4D gaming vibration sensation with a total of 10 different vibration waveforms. There are also dual stereo speakers to enhance the gaming experience.

The Realme GT 5G has a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart flash charge which can apparently fully charge the battery in 35 minutes time. The system has a 5-level safety protection while charging and can stay cool as well.

Price and availability

The 8GB variant of the Realme GT 5G has been priced at CNY 2,799 while the 12GB variant has been priced at CNY 3,299. The India launch of the device is set to take place later. The device will also be available in Europe later.