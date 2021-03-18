Gaming smartphone Realme GT Neo to be unveiled on March 31

The Realme GT was quickly confirmed to be joined by another affordable flagship in the form of the GT Neo. Today, the company announced when it will launch.

The Realme GT Neo will be unveiled in China on March 31 at 2.30 pm local time. It will be the cheaper sidekick of Realme GT, which currently holds the crown for the cheapest smartphone with the Snapdragon 888 processor.

(Image credit: Realme)

Similarly, the Realme GT Neo is poised to be the first smartphone globally to be powered by the new Dimensity 1200 chipset . This is MediaTek’s new top-of-the-line flagship platform built on the 6nm process with eight cores at a max frequency of 3GHz and support for multiple bands and standards of 5G. Going with MediaTek will also help Realme attain a lower selling price as opposed to Qualcomm.

In comparison to its predecessor, the Dimensity 1000 Plus, the Dimensity 1200 is claimed to offer 22% higher performance and 25% better efficiency. Interestingly, Madhav Sheth has already started talking about the Realme GT Neo on Twitter, leading us to believe that it will be available in global markets such as India in the future.

A Realme phone with the model number RMX3116 was recently spotted on TENAA, which is supposed to be the Realme GT Neo. This device had a curved 6.55-inch AMOLED display, a dual-cell 4,400mAh battery and Android 11 from the get. Its back design was quite similar to the recent crop of Realme devices with a large rectangular camera housing on the back with three unspecified lenses. We expect them to be a high-resolution primary camera, an ultra-wide shooter and a depth sensor.

Realme RMX3031 with 6GB and 8GB RAM, Android 11, and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor appears on Geekbench. Could likely be the Realme GT Neo. Plus, the device has already received the Indian BIS certification.#Realme #RealmeGTNeo pic.twitter.com/wKkvMbskiAMarch 18, 2021 See more

Other expected features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 120Hz refresh rate and support for 65W Super Dart charging. In the coming days, the brand will reveal other details of the Realme GT Neo.

A phone with similar specifications has already been approved for launch by the BIS, which could mean that the Realme GT Neo will launch in India too.