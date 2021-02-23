Realme to adopt a dual-flagship strategy for its smartphones

The flagship Realme GT smartphone will make its global debut in China on March 4. In the meantime, the company has confirmed that it won’t be the only premium smartphone this season.

Going forward, Realme will be adopting a “Dual-platform Dual-flagship” strategy for its smartphones in the mid-to-high end market, its vice president Madhav Sheth has said. There will be two flagship smartphones this year, adopting both Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series and MediaTek’s Dimensity platforms. To cater to a larger market, one series will focus on performance and gaming while the other will have a special focus on the camera.

The Realme GT will be the first device under this strategy, acting as the performance-focused flagship to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It was showcased at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2021 in Shanghai, confirming the presence of a new stainless steel vapour cooling system for thermal management. Alongside the already unveiled silver variant, it will also be available in a dual-tone vegan leather finish, which will use two materials in two different colours for a unique look with a better grip.

(Image credit: Realme)

This pretty much also confirms that the other Realme flagship will be a photography-centric smartphone powered by a high-end 5G MediaTek processor – likely to be the new 6nm Dimensity 1200. Realme was one of the first smartphone OEMs to confirm the adoption of the new platform in January. Details around this new series were not shared, but we expect it to have a high-resolution primary sensor and a periscopic telephoto lens amongst other cameras and features.

“I am confident that The Dual-platform Dual-flagship" strategy will help us achieve a significant share in the mid-to-high-end products segment as a part of our brand development”, said Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India.

Realme’s last premium flagship was the Realme X50 Pro in February 2020. Since then, it has primarily launched budget and mid-range smartphones across the world, achieving a 65% growth in annual sales. Joining that list is the Realme Narzo 30 series tomorrow.