Oppo unveils new Flash charge and 5G products at MWC Shanghai

Oppo has been one of the earliest proponents of fast charging on devices, from one of the first phones to support VOOC in 2014 to offering 125W Flash charging on the upcoming crop of flagships. At MWC Shanghai 2021 today, Oppo announced new products and partnerships to expand its ecosystem.

The biggest announcement was The Flash Initiative — based around Oppo’s VOOC Flash charge technology, it seeks licensing partnerships with key players in the industry to bring faster charging to more consumers.

These include FAW-Volkswagen, a joint venture between China’s FAW Group and Volkswagen which manufactures and sells Volkswagen and Audi cars in China, to equip upcoming vehicles with fast chargers, Anker to create new portable fast chargers and NXP Semiconductors for a public charging network. They will get access to Oppo’s proprietary designs and 2,950 patents.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Speaking at MWCS today, Adler Feng, Senior Director of Intellectual Property at Oppo said: “The Flash Initiative reflects Oppo’s belief in human-centric technologies that make a difference in people’s everyday lives. And thanks to our new partners, our proprietary technologies can reach more people than ever before.”

All products created as a result of this partnership will be tested and certified by the China Telecommunication Technology Laboratory (CTTL) for safety.

Oppo also showcased its 125W Flash charger which can recharge a phone in under 20 minutes, 65W Air VOOC to wirelessly charge a 4,000mAh battery in 30 minutes and the 50W Mini Super VOOC charger which is just 10mm thick. While these were previewed in July, a new contactless Wireless Air Charging concept was also unveiled today.

Working on or off axis with the charger, you can charge up and use the smartphone at the same time without being tethered to a charging stand or cable!

Along with these, Oppo also launched two new 5G Wi-Fi routers, which can latch on to the Sub-6GHz spectrum and connect an entire house to a speedy 5G network. The O-Reserve 5G Antenna system has an array of eight antennas, out of which the best four are selected for an optimal experience. Similarly, the O-Motion 5G antenna can rotate itself 360-degrees to position its two internal antennas and pick mmWave signals.

The Oppo X 2021 rollable smartphone was also available for a hands-on.