Oppo's new 125W fast-charging tech can fill your phone’s battery in just 20 minutes

Fast-charging is a major battleground for smartphone manufacturers, and Oppo has just announced its new 125 watt technology that it expects to bring to future smartphones.

The new 125W technology was just unveiled by Oppo, and it’s a tech that will only be available on Oppo smartphones, and even then it'll be exclusive to certain devices. If you already have an Oppo phone, you'll need to upgrade for this benefit.

The 125W technology is designed for future smartphones, so expect to see this sort of technology to debut on the Oppo Reno 5 or Oppo Find X3 series whenever those phones debut.

These are Oppo's best smartphones

Perhaps you want a new Android phone?

What we know about the iPhone 12

Exactly what devices the 125W technology will be available in is currently unclear, but it does mean you’ll be able to charge whatever phones that have it with even more speed than we've seen in the past.

In an example provided by Oppo, the company’s results saw the charger able to recharge a device with a 4,000mAh battery to 41% from zero in only 5 minutes.

It was then able to finish up the remainder in under 20 minutes, which would allow you to recharge your entire phone in almost no time at all. The company's latest flagship - the Oppo Find X2 Pro - features a 4,260mAh battery so it's around the same size as that phone.

Just 20 minutes

Oppo also unveiled its new 65W Air VOOC technology that sees even more impressive wireless charging speeds than we’ve seen from other manufacturers.

The statistics are obviously not as impressive as the standard fast charging, but it was able to fully charge a 4,000mAh phone in around 30 minutes. That’s according to Oppo’s testing, so you may not see those exact results in real life.

This Oppo announcement comes when one of its Chinese rivals - Realme - has teased the possibility of 121W fast-charging technology, and other brands like Vivo and Xiaomi have also shown off charging speeds over 100W in the past.

Whether this level of fast-charging means the battery inside your phone degrades quicker is currently unclear. We'll have to wait and see until Oppo finally includes the tech on a device to see how it believes it'll last over time.