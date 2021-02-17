Realme Buds Air 2: price in India, launch date, features, and news

Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless earbuds will launch in India soon. Realme is one of India’s top TWS makers offering its true wireless earphones in the Rs 1,999 up to Rs 4,999 range. The journey of Realme’s true wireless audio segment started last year with the launch of Realme Buds Air . Now, it is getting a successor in India.

The launch of Realme Buds Air 2 was teased at the end of the Realme X7 5G series launch in India earlier this month. Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth said the launch of Realme Buds Air 2 is not too far - which means the launch could happen in the coming weeks.

The company is also expected to launch the Realme Narzo 30 series in India sometime in February. According to a leakster, the Narzo 30 series will launch in India on February 24. At the same stage, we could also see the launch of Realme Buds Air 2. This will also be Realme’s first non-smartphone launch of the year. The company plans to launch over 100 AIoT products in India throughout 2021.

Realme Buds Air Pro (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Cut to the chase:

What is it? Realme’s new ANC wireless earbuds

Realme’s new ANC wireless earbuds When it is launching? February 24 (expected)

February 24 (expected) How much will it cost? Around Rs 4,000

The Realme Buds Air 2 TWS are expected to launch in India along with the Realme Narzo 30 series. As pointed out earlier, these products are tipped to launch on February 24 in India. As for the pricing, the Realme Buds were priced at Rs 3,999 and the current Realme Buds Air Pro is priced at Rs 4,999. The Buds Air 2 is expected to retail in the same price range. They will be sold on Flipkart.

Realme Buds Air 2 features, specs, and design

The Realme Buds Air 2 product page is currently live on Flipkart which gives us some hints. Firstly, they will include active noise cancellation, a feature from the “Pro” version. Secondly, the earphones will sport in-ear design which is an upgrade from the semi in-ear style. This move also makes sense as it will also feature ANC.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal shared screenshots of Realme Link app which shows some of the features of the Realme Buds Air 2. It looks similar to the Realme Buds Air Pro in the screenshot as well as the Flipkart page.

The leaked screenshots shows some new options for Realme Buds Air 2 (Image credit: Ishan Agarwal)

For now, the Realme Buds Air Pro and the Oppo Enco W51 are the cheapest TWS that offer ANC which are priced at Rs 4,999. The Realme Buds Air 2 could undercut these two with a lower price tag. ANC is also a trend that’s recently picked up in the budget TWS segment.

The screenshots further reveal three noise control modes - Noise cancellation, General, and Transparency. There’s also mode switching option and Game mode toggle which we have seen on the Realme Buds Air Pro. A new addition comes in terms of “Sound effect” which will have three options - Bass Boost+, Lively, and Clear. While the Buds Air Pro had the Bass Boost+ option, the rest of the two seems to be a new addition. The volume enhancement option is also retained.

As for the controls, it looks like there are a few new additions to the Realme Buds Air 2. Apart from the regular double and triple tap on each bud, we can also see the new Touch and hold (long press) options for each bud and a Touch and hold action when both buds are pressed together.

Realme Buds Air (Image credit: Future)

One of the fresh additions comes in terms of in-ear detection toggle which comes in handy when you don’t want the media to pause/play as soon as you remove and put it back on. And, lastly, there is something called “Auto Answer” which probably will pick the call automatically if you are wearing the Realme Buds Air 2.

Apart from this, we do not have any details of the Realme Buds Air 2 for the moment. Since the Realme Buds Air 2 is expected to undercut the price of Realme Buds Air Pro, we could see a smaller driver size as compared to the last-gen which had 12mm dynamic bass boost drivers.

Realme Buds Air 2: What we want to see

Realme Buds Air Pro (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Better fit The Realme Buds Air had complete plastic build, even with the part that goes inside the ear. This made it uncomfortable to wear for a longer period of time. With the Buds Air 2, we’d like to see an in-ear design with silicone tips option.

Touch controls While the Realme Buds did offer a fair amount of touch control options, the touch-sensitive area was rather small. With Realme Buds Air 2 we want to see a slightly bigger touch-sensitive area.

Better battery life We’d want to see Realme Buds Air 2 to last at least 4 hours, which will be an hour extra playback compared to the last-gen.



Sound quality The sound quality needs to be refined on the Realme Buds Air 2 as neither the Realme Buds Air nor the Realme Buds Air Pro could nail this aspect.

