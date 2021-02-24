Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A launched: price in India and specs

Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A have been launched in India today. Realme hosted its second launch event of the year and unveiled two new budget smartphones, a pair of true wireless earbuds and few gaming accessories and merchandise.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A are the successor to the Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A respectively from September 2020. The Narzo 30 Pro also marks the first 5G phone under the Narzo series. In fact, it is now the cheapest phone in India to support 5G. While the Narzo 30 Pro brings some improvements from the last-gen, the company also had to make a bit of compromise in terms of charging speeds. Also, both phones still run on Android 10 based on Realme UI 1.0.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The successor to the Narzo 20 Pro, the Narzo 30 Pro is the first 5G phone in the series and also the cheapest 5G phone in India right now undercutting the Realme X7. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is also powered by the same Dimensity 800U processor as on the Realme X7. Mali G57 will take care of graphics needs.

To the front, you get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD panel with a 90.5% screen to body ratio and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is available in two configurations: 6+64GB and 8+128GB. In terms of optics, the Narzo 30 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a macro lens. Selfies are handled by 16MP cameras placed in the punch-hole cut-out.

In the process of making this a 5G capable smartphone, Realme had to compromise on one aspect compared to the predecessor. The Narzo 30 Pro comes with a 30W fast charging instead of the super-fast 65W as on the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The battery is rated at 5,000mAh and a quick 3 minutes charge is said to offer 110 minutes usage.

Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos audio, Hi-Res playback, 4K video recording, UIS max stabilization, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro price in India and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro starts at Rs 16,999 for the 6+64GB variant and goes up to Rs 19,999 for the 8+128GB variant. It is available in two colour options - Sword Black and Blade Silver. The first sale is scheduled for March 4, 2021, on Flipkart. You can avail of Rs 1,000 flat off with ICICI Bank Credit Card & Credit Card EMI transactions.

Realme Narzo 30A specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The more affordable Narzo device, the 30A comes in a Diamond strike design and is offered in two colour options: Laser Blue and Laser Green. The key feature of this budget phone is the huge battery. Just like the Narzo 20A, the Narzo 30A also packs in a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via Type-C port. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor which is a budget gaming chipset with its gaming suite.

The Narzo 30A is available in two variants: 3+32GB and 4+64GB. There is a three-card slot that can hold two SIM and a microSD card slot. As for the cameras, there is a 13MP primary camera on the rear backed up by a secondary depth sensor. To the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear.

Realme Narzo 30A price in India and availability

The Realme Narzo 30A base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999 and the 4+64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. It is available in Laser Blue and Laser Green colour options. The first sale is scheduled for March 5, 2021, on Flipkart.

We were also told that the Realme Narzo 30 will launch soon in India.

