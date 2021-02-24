Realme launches mobile gaming accessories and merchandise

Realme has launched a whole set of mobile gaming accessories along with its newest smartphones the Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro, besides the Realme Buds Air 2. These include the new Realme Mobile Game Finger Sleeve, Realme Cooling Back Clip, Realme Mobile Game Controller.

Realme also introduced a new Realme Motion Activated Night Light alongside Realmeow clothing merchandise ---- Realmeow is the mascot of the brand.

This goes to show that Realme is foraying more and more into diversifying its offerings. And these include not just electronics and gaming items but clothing as well.

Here's all you need to know about these devices.

Realme Cooling Back Clip

(Image credit: Realme)

The first of the new mobile gaming accessories that Realme launched is the Realme Cooling Back Clip which is a smartphone air cooler. The Cooling Back Clip is a device that is attached to the back of a smartphone and cools the smartphone temperatures during gaming using its dual-cooling tech that includes a 7 blade fan and a semiconductor chip.

This device apparently works with not just Realme smartphone other brands as well. It weighs a mere 51 grams and makes only 25 decibels of noise. Like most gaming accessories it is adorned with RGB lighting. It is priced at Rs 1,799 and will be available on Realme's own website from March 4.

Realme Mobile Game Controller

(Image credit: Realme)

Next up is the new Realme Mobile Game Controller which are a pair of controllers that can be attached to any smartphone. This comes with a CapAir Mapping Technology which Realme claims is more accurate than most. Besides this it has a Recordable Burst Mode which is essentially a macro mode.

The Realme Mobile Game Controller also comes with a Micro Switch and can apparently last up to 80 hours of gameplay. It is compatible with both Android as well as iPhones. It has been priced at Rs 999 for one of the pairs and will be made available on Realme's own website soon.

Realme Mobile Game Finger Sleeve

(Image credit: Realme)

Last among the gaming accessories if the new Realme Mobile Game Finger Sleeve which Realme says have been made with Superconducting Electric Silver Fiber. These Finger Sleeves have been made with 0.25mm Ultra-slim Design which Realme ensures will make these absolutely inobtrusive.

The Realme Mobile Game Finger Sleeve have apparently been made with an ultra-thin breathable material that repels sweat to make sure that the screens don't get wet. These have been prices at Rs 129 and will also be made available on Realme's own website from March 4.

Realme Motion Activated Night Light

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Motion Activated Night Light is the one off device that have been launched at this event. This new household product comes with human motion detection which means hands-free triggering during the night. It stays on for 15 seconds and even with 15 activations daily it's three AAA batteries can apparently last 365 days.

It has a 120 degree infrared motion sensor which activates a 2800k warm light. It comes with dual-brightness modes which can be adjusted. It has been priced at Rs 599 and will be made available on February 26.

Realmeow clothing merchandise

Realme has also introduced Realmeow merchandise which include a new Realmeow T-Shirt, a Cap and a new Sweatshirt. The Realmeow T-Shirt and Cap will be going on sale on February 26 on Realme's own website and has been priced at Rs 999. While the Realmeow Sweatshirt has been priced at Rs 1,999 and will be made available on the company website but the date has not been disclosed.