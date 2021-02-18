Realme Narzo 30 series to launch on February 24 in India

The leaks were right: the Realme Narzo 30 series of affordable smartphones will be unveiled in India on February 24. The stage will be shared by the Realme Buds Air 2 too.

At the end of the Realme X7 series launch, the company announced that it will soon reveal more about its next pair of true wireless earbuds. Soon after, it was confirmed that the Narzo 30 series will also be launched by the end of February. Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to finally confirm that the products will be launched on February 4 at 12.30 pm in India, along with some more minutiae. The landing page is now live on Flipkart too.

We are officially launching the narzo 30 Series & Buds Air 2 TWS on 24th Feb at 12:30PM IST. Way too many surprises this time, do join us as we unveil the new #Narzobyrealme ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/OG4EOwTNmhFebruary 18, 2021

Two smartphones will be unveiled at the event: the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the Realme Narzo 30A. The former is likely to claim the title of the cheapest 5G smartphone in India, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It has a triple camera setup, with a punch-hole selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. A high refresh rate display is also likely to make the cut.

The Narzo 30A will opt for a slightly different design with a dual-finish on the back, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a square camera layout. The lack of 5G branding suggests that it will opt for a different processor, and should thus be even cheaper.

The media invite received by us also confirms that the Realme Buds Air 2 are on the way. These second-gen earphones will bring active noise cancellation and better battery life to the true wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000 in India segment.

Earlier this year, Realme announced that it will bring more than 100 connected and AIoT products to India in 2021. While the buds are the first of the lot, we could be in for some surprise launches too.

Just days later on March 4, the flagship Realme GT will make its first global appearance.