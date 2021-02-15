Realme Narzo 30 series could launch in India later this month

Realme’s Narzo family of smartphones have one of the shortest refresh cycles, with a new generation of devices launching every 4-5 months. Today, we learn more about the next refresh – the Realme Narzo 30 series.

For the uninitiated, Narzo is Realme’s series of affordable smartphones that focus on the design and cameras and is apparently targeted at the youth. It started with the Narzo 10 series in May of last year, quickly followed by the Narzo 20 in September. New information suggests that the third iteration is only a few weeks away.

🚨 Exclusive 🚨 - Totally , Totally & Totally Confirmed that -Realme Narzo 30 series is going to launch in India on 🔴24th February .😍🔥🔥🔥🔃 ReTweet will be Amazing ❤️🔥#realmenarzo30series pic.twitter.com/7AtoT9GORSFebruary 15, 2021

A report from MySmartPrice states that the Realme Narzo 30 series will launch in India in the last week of February. Additionally, one of the phones in the series this time will be 5G-capable, making it one of the cheapest ones in the country to do so. This is likely to be achieved by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The report could not confirm any other details, but we expect features such as 65W fast charging to make an appearance once again.

In a separate development, leakster Debayan Roy aka Gadgetsdata states that the Realme Narzo 30 India launch date is February 24.

Young Players have made their choice! More than 15,000 Gaming Enthusiasts voted for their favourite Narzo smartphone box. Stay tuned for the next update! pic.twitter.com/j3cxqPfs78February 15, 2021

The company’s CEO took to Twitter to reveal the final box design for the Narzo 30. A few weeks ago, an online poll let users choose from eight different concepts for what should eventually become the retail packaging for the phone.

Historically, there have been three devices in each generation, such as the Narzo 20, 20A and 20 Pro. It’s unclear how big the Realme Narzo 30 family will be, as phones such as the Realme X7 and the upcoming Realme 8 series occupy the same price segments.

At the same event, we could also see the unveiling of the Realme Buds Air 2, which will be the brand’s latest true wireless earbuds with ANC. Realme had also announced that AIoT products will be a big part of its 2021 plans, so we should learn more about those as well. It shouldn’t be long before things are made official.