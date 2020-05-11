Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A go official in India

After multiple delays due to COVID-19 situation, Realme is finally announcing its new Narzo series in India through an online launch. The series includes the Narzo 10 and 10A, which went official via an online event.

Flipkart’s teaser gave us a sneak peek into the design of the phone's rear quite early. The Narzo 10 has a quad-camera setup while the Narzo 10A has three cameras. This also means that the former is the more expensive one of the two.

The Narzo 10 comes with a 48 MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. Beneath that, there’s a 119-degree ultra-wide sensor, a depth sensor, and a B&W portrait lens. The Narzo 10A comes with a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a portrait lens, and a macro lens. Beneath the camera module lies the fingerprint reader. Flipping to the front, the Narzo 10 has a 16MP selfie shooter while the Narzo 10A has a 5MP sensor.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Realme)

There are quite a few similarities as well between the two models. One of them, already revealed by Realme earlier, as Realme 6i in Myanmar, which is Realme Narzo 10 in India. Both the Narzo 10 and 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a mini drop-style notch and an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. Both the handsets will also carry a similar-sized 5,000mAh battery. While the Narzo 10A support for 10W fast-charging, the Narzo 10A supports 18W fast charge via Type-C.

Getting into internals, this is where the two handsets differ mostly. The Narzo 10 is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC while the Narzo 10A is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The Helio G80 is a 12nm octa-core SoC with 2 Cortex-A75 cores and 6 Cortex-A55 cores. It sits beneath the Helio newly-launched Helio G85 and one of the key highlights is its gaming capabilities because of its HyperEngine Game technology that manages CPU and GPU resources to optimize that experience. The Helio G70 SoC has a slightly-underpowered CPU compared to it.

As for connectivity options, there’s support for dual-SIM, microSD card, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n on both handsets. Talking about software, the Narzo series will ship with Realme UI based on Android 10.

In terms of RAM and storage, both the devices come in single option only. The Narzo 10A packs in 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and the Narzo 10 packs in 4GB RAM with 128GB storage. The Narzo 10A comes in So Blue and So White while the Nazro 10 is offered in That Green and That White colour options.

Realme Narzo Pricing

Narzo 10 Narzo 10A Configuration 4GB + 128GB 3GB + 32GB Price Rs 11,999 Rs 8,499 Colours White, green White, blue Availability May 18 May 22

The Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 11,999 and the Nazro 10 is priced at Rs 8,499. It will be available on Flipkart as well as Realme.com. The first sale is scheduled for May 18 for the Narzo 10, and May 22 for the Narzo 10A.