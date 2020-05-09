Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale on May 12 in India

While the Redmi Note 9 Pro went up for sale before lockdown, its bigger sibling, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is yet to get its first sale. That is finally happening on May 12 as the government eases lockdown pressure on e-commerce portals.

To be precise, the sale will kick off on May 12th at 12 PM on Mi.com but there’s still no confirmation from Amazon where the model was supposed to retail earlier. As for prices, the ‘Max’ variant starts at Rs 16,499 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Furthermore, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Colour options include Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black. These are refreshed prices that come after the latest GST hike. Before the price hike, The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was priced at Rs 14,999 for the base model.

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has also gotten costlier. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 13,999 whereas the top-end model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM will cost Rs 16,999.

It’s also worth noting that orders might take longer than usual to arrive due to overwhelming demand and Red zones won’t get any deliveries.

The Max model is very closely identical to the Redmi Note 9 Pro except that it has better cameras. The Max gets a 64 MP, (f/1.9 aperture) sensor instead of the 48MP on the Pro and the front camera gets a 32MP sensor in place of a 16MP shooter. All other sensors are exactly the same. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also boasts 33W fast charging compared to the 18W on the Pro model.