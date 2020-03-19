Realme Narzo will be a new series of smartphones

Realme is about to add another series of smartphones to its lineup, this time under the “Narzo” family.

Yesterday, Realme played around with the term “Narzo” on Twitter, leading to loads of speculations. It finally confirmed that this would indeed be a new smartphone series which will be coming to India soon. There’s no further information around these devices, official or otherwise.

The teaser video is accompanied by phrases such as “Power meets style,” and “Feel the power,” while a poster mentions “bold,” “unique,” and “Gen-Z.” This new series could be youth-focused with a strong emphasis on design, perhaps even an entirely new design language.

Unique. Extraordinary. Bold.Words that define you, words that define it.

A second teaser video had the rapper RCR sing (in Hindi) how Narzo will be the evolution of Realme. That’s about what we were able to make out from the performance of the device.

91mobiles suggests that the Realme Narzo series will have two smartphones for the first launch. Their exact names are not yet specified. It’s also unclear where the series will sit, as Realme already has the C, U, number, and X series, which cover the entire price spectrum from under Rs 10,000 to around Rs 40,000. Notably, all Realme smartphones have been well-rounded devices until now, so the Narzo series could be a specialist of sorts.

As always, we expect Realme to hype up the launch by teasing the Narzo phones as we approach the launch date. It’s likely to make Realme’s case stronger against Redmi or Poco, but it’s too early to speculate any further.