Redmi Note 10 series launch in India set for early March

The Redmi Note series has been amongst the most popular smartphones in the world, amassing over 200 million units in sales. In hopes to keep the momentum going, the Redmi Note 10 series is finally here.

Its predecessor had a rather phased launch, with the Redmi Note 9 Pro family in March, followed by the more affordable members later in the year. This approach allowed it to have a single product generation throughout 2020, instead of a second refresh halfway through. As one of the best-selling series in the country, the anticipation for its successor was understandably high.

𝘼 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙙𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙙𝙚, 𝙖 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙢 𝙟𝙪𝙢𝙥 𝙞𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣!#RedmiNote10 series is from another orbit & it's arriving early March this year! 🚀Brace yourselves for a #10on10 experience! RT if you want to know more. 🔁I ❤️ #Redmi #RedmiNote 🔟 #Launch pic.twitter.com/rRMWkejnI4February 10, 2021

Finally breaking the silence, Redmi India has begun teasing the launch Redmi Note 10 series, confirming that it will arrive in early March. The post doesn’t reveal any specific details about the phones, except that there will be multiple devices in the series and that they will provide “a 10 on 10 experience”, which could be an indication that it will be a well-rounded product.

While official information is currently scarce, previous rumours and leaks have given us a good starting point. Once again, we might see the Redmi Note series opt for MediaTek chipsets, with the new Dimensity platform helping it take the title for the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. We could even see a division where the other model in the series goes for something like the Snapdragon 732G.

Other expected upgrades include a 120Hz display, possibly a 108MP camera for the first time in the budget segment, larger batteries with 33W fast charging, MIUI 12 and an entirely new design. No less than three cameras will be present on each phone. Speculations suggest that there will be some similarity between the new Redmi Note and the Poco X3 from last year.

With the launch almost a month away, we’re sure to learn a lot more about the Redmi Note 10 series via a month-long hype campaign and unofficial sources. Soon after, we expect the Xiaomi Mi 11 series to launch in India.