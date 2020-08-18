MediaTek Dimensity 800U: Everything you need to know about the new 5G chipset

MediaTek has added yet another 5G capable chipset under its Dimensity series. The company has announced the Dimensity 800U chipset for mid-range devices.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series and 6 series performed so well in the last couple of years, MediaTek almost went under the radar. But, with the Dimensity series, MediaTek made a strong comeback and currently they have Dimensity 1000 , 1000 Plus , 800 , 820 , 720 , and 600 mobile processors with 5G modems integrated.

MediaTek Dimensity 800U

(Image credit: MediaTek)

The latest addition to the Dimesity 5G family, the 800U is an octa-core chipset built on 7nm fabrication process. It has an eight-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A76 processors with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 processors with a clock speed of 2GHz. Graphics will be taken care of by the integrated Arm Mali-G57 GPU and there is an independent AI processing unit (APU) and support for LPDDR4x RAM.

It is also a 5G capable chipset with dual 5G SIM, Dual Standby technology. With this chipset MediaTek chipset, the company aims to bring 5G to mid-range phones. The integrated 5G modem in MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U supports sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks, dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA), which should technically bring faster and more stable 5G connections. It also comes with MediaTek’s UltraSave technology that will extend the battery life.

Furthermore, the processor also supports a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz Full HD+ display. It also supports HDR10+ content along with MediaTek MiraVision PQ engine with HDR optimization for several kinds of videos. On to the optics, the chipset supports up to 64MP single camera and quad camera stack. The camera capabilities include integrated APU and ISP to provide a series of AI camera-enhancing functions. It also supports voice on wakeup (VoW) and dual-mic noise reduction technology which lowers the standby power consumption of voice assistant.